Get yourself someone who will love you like Klay Thompson loves the ocean. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his unwavering devotion to the water abundantly clear yet again as he took us through his daily routine of his rather unusual commute to work. Perhaps unlike any other player in the history of the NBA, it’s only Klay who uses his boat to get to practice on a regular basis.

Apart from his undying love for the ocean, however, Thompson also opened up about a rather emotional matter as he made his way to practice. When asked about how he feels to be back in the fold for the Warriors competing for championships following a brutal two-year injury hiatus, Klay got brutally honest in his response (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“It makes all those tough days more than worth it,” he said. “I’m just trying to literally enjoy every single minute I’m on the floor, I’m on the bench, the pre-game prep, travel days, all of it. “It goes by so fast and we can’t do this forever, unfortunately. So, I’m just trying to embrace this while I’m still healthy and able.”

Klay Thompson and Rocco take a boat to Warriors practice 😂 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/2kJZqmjrM7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 13, 2022

We all know that Klay Thompson, who wil lbe turning 33 this season, is now nearing the twilight of his career. Sadly, he missed a couple of his prime years due to injury, and he was robbed of some of his best years of basketball because of the same. The sad reality Klay and Warriors fans everywhere are facing right now is that the five-time All-Star is going to be hanging it up in the not-so-distant future.

Don’t get it mixed up, though. Thompson is still going to be a beast for Golden State this coming season as they look to defend their title. This man still has a lot of gas left in the tank, and he’ll be out to prove just that in 2022-23.