After the console versions received a delay from their original release date, this game is finally coming to consoles. Here are the details of We Were Here Forever’s console release, from its release date to its gameplay and story.

We Were Here Forever Console Release Date: January 31, 2023

We Were Here Forever comes out on January 31, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S. It is, however, already available on PC.

We Were Here Forever Gameplay

Much like the other games in the series, We Were Here Forever, is a purely co-op first-person puzzle adventure game. Players must team up with one other player to play this game. Solo play is not possible in this game. Thankfully the console release features cross-play, so players can team up with those playing on PC and other consoles once it comes out. While playing the game, more often than not both players will not be together. They must use the in-game radio to contact each other throughout their playthrough. Although players can use other forms of voice communication, it is highly recommended to use this in-game feature.

Communication is important as the puzzles are not solvable alone. While one player is solving puzzles, the other will be giving them hints through the radio. While some of the puzzles can be solved at the player’s leisure. Some of the puzzles, however, must be solved quickly. Otherwise, one, or both players, may actually die. Of course, the game has checkpoints, however, it’s still better to try and solve the puzzles quickly. The puzzles range from spinning valves in a specific manner, to finding specific objects, and more.

We Were Here Forever Story

We Were Here Forever is the fourth game of the We Were Here series. The player and their companion find themselves waking up in the realm of Castle Rock. You don’t know how you got here, but you know that you must escape. You and your fellow must escape this realm, all while figuring out how you got here, as well as figuring out the secrets of the realm.

For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.