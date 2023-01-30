The next game in the We Were Here saga is finally here. Check out when the We Were Here Forever Release Date will be.

We Were Here Forever Release Date: May 10, 2022

We Were Here Forever came out on PC on May 10, 2022. Originally, the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X versions of the game would come out on the same day. However, the console versions received a release date delay. Thankfully, the new release date isn’t so far off. After all, the new release date is on January 31, 2023.

Imagine waking up with your colleague inside a sinister fortress – betrayed by people who you thought you trusted. Even before you can plan your revenge, you are already on your feet, as Castle Rock is not only imposing – it is also dangerous. You’ll have to work together with your companion to solve the countless puzzles standing in your way to escape the dark, sinister force that pervades Castle Rock. Fail, and you might just be trapped here… forever.

The We Were Here franchise continues its co-op-focused puzzle adventure series with yet another release. Unlike most games, this game cannot be played alone – two-player co-op is a requirement. While there aren’t a lot of gameplay innovations for this entry in the series, the game continues an already working formula. After all, people picking up this game are most likely returning fans from previous games, and it’s great to play something familiar, especially when playing games that require you to solve intricate puzzles.

We Were Here Forever is the fourth game in the We Were Here series, following the 2019 release of We Were Here Together. You can learn more about the history of Castle Rock with the six-part live-action video series We Were Here Stories: Chronicles of Castle Rock – if you want to add more immersion to your next game session.