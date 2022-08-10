Web3 now has an AR game called Waves’ Duck Hunt

New AR Game Waves’ Duck Hunt prides itself as the first AR game in Web3, a spectacle that attracted more than 200,000 players in six weeks.

The Waves Ducks play-to-earn game is getting a new playing mode, Waves Duck Hunt, which exits its six-week-long beta testing period that started last June. Waves Duck Hunt is an augmented reality (AR) game that counts itself as the first of its kind in the Web3 environment, placing players at the center of the action in the play-to-earn game. Players use their phones to hunt for rewards in the form of “golden eggs” located within a certain area. The goal is to find as many golden eggs as possible within a set time limit. Each golden egg provides a chance to win an NFT specific to the user’s region that can be used within the Waves Ducks Metaverse.

Waves considers the Waves Duck Hunt launch a success as evidenced by players traveling a collective 1 million kilometers, over 14,000 golden eggs discovered, and 50,000+ game hours within the six-week beta period. Waves claims to build on this success by integrating enhanced game mechanics into the full launch version of Duck Hunt. This will include the introduction of a new reward token, SPICE, used to evolve ducklings into fully-fledged Waves Ducks NFTs, as well as the addition of exciting new in-game items.

According to Waves, the Waves Ducks ecosystem has 200,000 monthly active users, with Waves Ducks NFTs garnering more than $800,000 in monthly sales volume on the Waves Ducks marketplace. Waves Ducks NFTs can be used in the Waves Ducks ecosystem as racing or fighting ducks. Players can evolve and monetize their decks using various strategies including breeding, farming, and lending.

The launch will include eight new and extremely rare “Jackpot” Waves Ducks NFTs, that can only be found in the game and are specifically designed for different locations. Region-specific Waves Ducks NFTs include Queen Elizabeth II in the UK; Benjamin Franklin in the US; Salvador Dali in Spain; and Albert Einstein in Germany, among other exclusive location-based characters.