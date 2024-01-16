Jenna Ortega promised that each episode of Wednesday Season 2 will feel like a movie.

Jenna Ortega has dished on the upcoming Wednesday Season 2. She promised a more horror-based and “action-packed” approach.

“We're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror”

Speaking to E! News at the Emmys, Ortega discussed Wednesday Season 2.

“I've received some scripts now for the second season, and we're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror,” she said. “But it's really, really exciting because all throughout the show, Wednesday does need a bit of an arc, she never really changes, and that's the wonderful thing about her.

“There's some really, really good one-liners and I think everything's bigger. It's a lot more action-packed [and] I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice,” Ortega continued.

Wednesday is a Netflix series based on Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family. Ortega plays the titular role and stars alongside Emma Myers, Christina Ricci, and Gwendoline Christie in the series. It was the latest adaptation of the Addams Family franchise and has a second season on the way.

Jenna Ortega first gained notoriety for her performances in Jane the Virgin, Richie Rich, and Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle. She also starred in an episode of Bizaardvark. In 2019, Ortega starred in the second season of Netflix's You. From 2020-22, Ortega led the animated series, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.

Her early film credits include Iron Man 3 and Insidious: Chapter 2. Ortega led the recent Scream installments beginning in 2022. After leading the fifth and sixth films, Ortega dropped out of the forthcoming seventh film. Coming up, Ortega will star in Wednesday Season 2, Beetlejuice 2, and Miller's Girl.