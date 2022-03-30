Wes Welker’s net worth in 2022 is $20 million. Welker is an assistant football coach who currently serves the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. He is also a former football player who holds the most receptions by any undrafted NFL player. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Wes Welker’s net worth in 2022.

Wes Welker’s Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $20 million

Wes Welker’s net worth in 2022 is $20 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Wes Welker was born in Oklahoma City. He studied in Heritage Hall High School, where he started his football career. In high school, Welker had a solid stint with Heritage Hall. He helped the Chargers bring home the 1998 state championship. Moreover, Welker garnered All-State Player of the Year and Oklahoma State Player of the Year.

Wes Welker has ridiculous high school stats. pic.twitter.com/G9U7mIgh60 — Sean McConnell (@SeanMcConnell92) August 8, 2013

But despite putting together a stellar high school performance, Welker wasn’t heavily recruited by colleges. According to sources, Welker was undersized to play competitively in Division I Football. However, after a recruit backed out of Texas Tech’s football team, Matt Wells recruited the Oklahoma native to play for the Red Raiders. At the same time, this is where Welker earned his business degree.

While playing for Texas Tech, Welker emerged to be one of the best players in a Raiders uniform. Welker became a reliable wide receiver for the Raiders. In four seasons, Welker tallied 3,069 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns on 259 receptions. Welker also tied an NCAA record by scoring eight touchdowns returning punts. Furthermore, he was part of the Second Team All-Big 12 and First Team All-Big 12 in 2002 and 2003, respectively. In addition to this, Welker was crowned as the recipient of the Mosi Tatupu Award.

Although Welker had a solid college career, Welker wasn’t considered a top prospect. In fact, not a single team selected Welker in the 2004 NFL Draft. However, Welker did manage to make it to the NFL. The San Diego Chargers picked him up from free agency before being released after the first game of the season. While this certainly didn’t sit well with Welker, fortunately, he was signed by the Miami Dolphins. Welker agreed to play for the Dolphins on a three year, $930,000 deal.

Playing for the Dolphins, Welker immediately proved that he belonged in the NFL. In his rookie season, he scored 1,415 kick-return yards. Moreover, Welker also tallied 43 punt returns for 464 yards. Welker’s best game that year came in a loss against the New England Patriots. Despite the 24-10 loss, he became only the second player in NFL history to register a kick return, punt return, extra point, and tackle in a single game. With a respectable rookie year, Welker was part of the All-Rookie team.

After three years with the Dolphins, Welker is the franchise record-holder for the most kick-return yards with 3,756. Given that he was successful with the Dolphins, the franchise wanted to extend his stay by offering him a one year, $1.35 million deal. However, the New England Patriots had interest in Welker and traded for him in exchange for second-round draft picks. Welker agreed to sign a fresh deal with the Patriots, a five year contract worth $18.1 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus.

Playing for the Patriots, Welker got his breakthrough in the NFL. In a Patriots uniform, Welker went on to become a three time receptions league leader. Also, he would go on to make five Pro Bowl appearances to go alongside with four All-Pro team selections. Although Welker never won a championship in his career, he still helped the Patriots get to the Super Bowl twice in 2008 and 2012. Obviously, all of this will help to add to Wes Welker’s net worth in 2022.

Since joining the Patriots in 2007, no receiver has outlasted Welker in terms of receptions with 554 from 2007 to 2011. In addition to this, Welker also became the fastest NFL player to tally 500 receptions in just 70 games. To top it all, in a win over the Miami Dolphins, Welker tied the longest reception record in the NFL after catching a 99 yard touchdown pass.

Welker eventually signed a one year deal with the Patriots which guaranteed him $9.5 million for the season. However, Welker and the Patriots couldn’t agree to a longer deal which eventually turned him into an unrestricted free agent by 2013. Welker finished his stint with the Patriots as third in the franchise record-books in terms of receiving yards with 7,459 and first in receptions with 672.

In 2013, as an unrestricted free agent, Welker signed with the Denver Broncos on a lucrative two year, $12 million deal that included a $4 million signing bonus. To repay the Broncos, Welker was instrumental as he helped the Broncos punch a ticket to the Super Bowl, the third appearance in his career. Unfortunately, the Broncos were outplayed by the Seattle Seahawks, 43-8. In the following year, during a game against the Arizona Cardinals, Welker surpassed Rod Smith to become the undrafted player with the most career receptions in the NFL.

After two years in Denver, Welker decided to be a free agent after not re-signing with the Broncos. Thus, Welker would go on to sign with the St. Louis Rams, which would be his final year in the NFL as a player. He signed on a one year contract, worth $1.17 million before retiring in 2015.

After a decorated NFL playing career, Welker chose to stay near football. He served as an offensive and special teams assistant coach for the Houston Texans from 2017 to 2018. A year later, Welker would join the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff as a wide receivers coach. Afterwards, he would eventually make his return to the Miami Dolphins, as a wide receivers coach this time.

Outside of football, Welker alongside his family founded the Wes Welker Foundation which has granted at least $2 million to 35 schools and organizations in Oklahoma. Moreover, Welker is also involved in horse racing. In 2011, he purchased a racehorse named Undrafted for $50,000. The horse would go on to win races including the Diamond Jubilee Stakes in 2015. The races won had a prize money of $300,000 in an undercard race and $473,000 in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Wes Welker's horse Undrafted won at Royal Ascot today, won $473K (H/T @currymj19, @Man_o_PR) pic.twitter.com/dhelPjSzIu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 20, 2015

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Wes Welker’s net worth in 2022?