West Ham have reopened talks with Manchester United for the signature of Harry Maguire in this window. The English midfielder has been surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and hasn't featured even on the bench against Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest recently.

According to the reports from the Sun, West Ham want to help Manchester United pay off the former Leicester City man. The UEFA Europa Conference League winners had agreed to a £30m deal with Manchester United a few weeks ago. However, Maguire pulled the plug on the deal after he refused to agree personal terms with West Ham. He insisted on his current club to pay the remainder of his contract before considering his future elsewhere.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This news was met with extreme anger by the Manchester United fans, who believed that they were done dirty by the English midfielder. Most importantly, the fall out of this transfer deal meant that the Red Devils were unable to secure the signings of Benjamin Pavard and Sofyan Amrabat in this window. Pavard has now agreed on personal terms with Inter Milan as he secures his future outside Germany.

West Ham have seen the club-record sale of Declan Rice but have been unable to do anything constructive in this window so far. They have luckily kept Lucas Paqueta after his deal fell off with Manchester City due to a betting scandal. Now, they are back in for Maguire to ensure that they get their defense sorted before the end of this window. The transfer window closes on September 1.