West Ham are set to offer a short-term contract to former Manchester United man Jesse Lingard during the international break this week. The English midfielder has been a free agent since getting released by Nottingham Forest in June. Lingard scored only two goals for Forest last season, which resulted in the club making this decision. The English midfielder had initially signed a one-year deal with Nottingham Forest last summer.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, West Ham manager David Moyes is impressed by Lingard's training. The former Manchester United midfielder has been training at West Ham's training ground alongside Moyes' staff. Now, the West Ham manager wants to ensure the player is committed to returning to West Ham and be part of his plans.

Previously, Lingard spent six months at the London Stadium during the second half of the 2020/21 season. The former Norwich City man was signed by Moyes on loan in the January window. West Ham saw the best out of Lingard during that short spell, as he scored nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances. As a result of his performances for the Hammers, he was selected for England's Euros squad in 2021.

As Euros are set to happen next year, England have already announced their squad for the tournament. However, this time, the question is about Lingard's future in football, as there are not many reasonable suitors for him in the transfer window. Moyes wants to add one extra attacking player to the squad after failed moves for Corinthians' Yuri Alberto and Hugo Ekitike of PSG.