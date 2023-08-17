West Ham United have had a frustrating transfer window. After having a club-record sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, the Hammers have struggled to replace the English midfielder. Moreover, they are on the cusp of losing Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City, who they bought last summer. Now, they could be given a boost in their transfer plans.

According to the reports from Sky Sports, West Ham are assessing the possibility of resigning former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer. The England International has been a free agent since getting released by Nottingham Forest this summer. Forest refused to renew the deal of the 30-year-old after an unsatisfactory Premier League campaign.

Since getting released by Forest, Lingard has been working on his fitness at the West Ham training ground. It is reported that he has impressed David Moyes with his training methods, and now the club is thinking of bringing him back to the club. It is also reported that a deal would only be a short-term deal, just like his previous club.

Lingard spent six months in West Ham on loan from Manchester United in the 2020/21 season, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances for the club. However, he returned to Old Trafford and ended his 11-year tenure with the Red Devils. His one season with Nottingham Forest was disappointing, as he only scored two goals in 20 appearances across all competitions.

The 30-year-old has won four domestic trophies at Manchester United and was a huge member of the English team that reached the 2018 World Cup semi-final and the final of the 2021 European Championships.