According to reports, West Ham United are preparing their first offer for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as they seek to find a replacement for Declan Rice this summer transfer window.

Palhinha is at the top of West Ham's list to fill the void left by Rice's departure, per Fabrizio Romano. Rice is rumored to leave West Ham this season, with Arsenal coming out as the favorite to sign him. Aston Villa has also shown interest in the player and is reportedly willing to meet Fulham's asking price of £60 million.

While Joao Palhinha would provide a strong defensive presence, he may not match Declan Rice's attacking contributions. Statistical comparisons reveal that Rice has been more productive in terms of creating shots and attempting take-ons. Palhinha only scored three goals in 35 matches for Fulham last season compared to Rice's four goals and one assist. West Ham may need to sign multiple players to collectively compensate for Rice's absence.

However, Palhinha has had an impressive debut season in the Premier League particularly excelling in tackling. He leads Europe's top five leagues in tackles made and boasts a high success rate in winning tackles, sitting at the 99th percentile. He is also in the 88th percentile in clearances and 92nd in aerials won. His defensive prowess has earned him praise from teammates, former players, and pundits alike.

In addition to his defensive abilities, Palhinha has showcased his scoring prowess with occasional spectacular goals. Despite the potential high transfer fee, his current modest wage of £ 50,000 per week should not pose a significant obstacle for West Ham.