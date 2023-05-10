West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has been under fire since his use of a slur during comments on a Cincinnati radio station. He released an apology, and with him being suspended for the first three games of the 2023-2024 season, along with other amendments to his contract, he released another statement on Twitter.

“Over the past 48 hours, I have reflected on the awful words that I shared on a radio program earlier this week,” Bob Huggins said in his statement. “I deeply regret my actions, the hurt they unfairly caused others and the negative attention my words have brought to West Virginia University.”

West Virginia announced Huggins is suspended for the first three games of the 2023-2024 season, and that his current contract is amended from a multi-year agreement to a year-by-year agreement. His annual compensation will also be reduced by $1 million, according to John Fanta of Fox Sports. The money will be used to support West Virginia’s LGBTQ+ Center, Carruth Center and other state and national organizations, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. Huggins was accepting of all of the amendments.

“I have no excuse for the language I used, and I take full responsibility,” Huggins said in his statement. “I will abide with the actions outlined by the university and the athletics leadership to learn from this incident. I have had several conversations with colleagues and friends that I deeply respect and admire over the last 24 hours, and I am keenly aware of the pain that I have caused. I meant what I wrote on Monday – I will do better.”

If Huggins follows all directions from the university, he will be back on the sideline after the third game of the season for West Virginia basketball.