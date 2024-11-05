ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

West Virginia and Cincinnati are on the outside looking in on the Big 12 conference standings, but that doesn't mean there aren't some implications for this matchup. The Bearcats are one win away from bowl eligibility, while the Mountaineers need two wins over their final four games. The teams faced each other for the first time since 2011 last season, which West Virginia won 42-21. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a West Virginia-Cincinnati prediction and pick.

West Virginia can't seem to get the ball rolling this season. They started the year with a 34-12 loss to Penn State, which was challenging. We've seen teams benefit from a tough matchup to start the year, and it seemed like the Mountaineers were another example when they won three of their next four games. However, West Virginia's offense sputtered in their next two games and dropped back-to-back matchups with Kansas State and Iowa State. West Virginia's bounceback win in Week 9 against Arizona could get their season back in the right direction.

Cincinnati has an interesting trend this season, which could preview what's coming this week. The Bearcats lost their first game of the season against Pitt but won two consecutive games against Miami (OH) and Houston. They dropped a shootout against Texas Tech in the following game but then won two straight games against UCF and Arizona State. Cincinnati lost to Colorado in Week 9 and is ready to return to the win column after a bye week.

Here are the West Virginia-Cincinnati College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: West Virginia-Cincinnati Odds

West Virginia: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +165

Cincinnati: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

Time: noon ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia will try to capitalize on its elite rushing attack in this game. The Mountaineers rank 22nd in the nation with 203.8 rushing yards per game, while its passing attempt leaves a bit to be desired. Cincinnati isn't great at defending the pass, but it also struggles with its run defense. The Bearcats allow 162 yards per game on the ground.

Why Cincinnati Could Cover The Spread/Win

On the other hand, Cincinnati relies on its passing attack for success this season. It ranks 29th in the nation with 266.6 passing yards per game, which could mean trouble for the Mountaineers. West Virginia allows 261.0 passing yards per game, which ranks them 115th in the NCAA. The Mountaineers have been unable to keep their opponents off the board, sitting 95th with 28.4 points allowed per game. The Bearcats rank 63rd with 29.1 points per game. If this game turns into a shootout, it's Cincinnati's to lose.

Final West Virginia-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

Neither team has an advantage off their bye weeks, as both teams had a break for Week 10. Cincinnati has been rolling lately, and they were 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five before Week 9's loss at Colorado. It's been the opposite for West Virginia, as they started the season with three consecutive losses against the spread and have dropped two of their past three. Cincinnati defeated Houston by 34 as 3.5-point favorites and Arizona State by ten as 5.5-point favorites in their past two home games. It could be another successful day for the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium.

Final West Virginia-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -5 (-110)