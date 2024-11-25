ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an all-Kentucky battle at the BBN Invitational as Western Kentucky faces Kentucky. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Western Kentucky-Kentucky prediction and pick.

Western Kentucky comes into the game sitting at 3-2 on the year. They opened up with back-to-back close losses to Witchita State and Grand Canyon, before winning three straight games. In their last game, they beat Jackson State 79-62. Meanwhile, Kentucky is 5-0 on the year. They opened up 2-0 before beating Duke 77-72 in comeback fashion. Since then, they defeated Lipscomb by 29 and then would beat Jackson State 108-59.

This will be the eighth time these two teams have faced. Kentucky leads the all-time series 5-2. The last time these two faced was in 2021, with Kentucky coming away with a 95-60 win. Western Kentucky last won in 2001, winning 64-52 at the NABC Classic.

Why Western Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Western Kentucky is 125th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 225th on the offensive end, and 73rd on the defensive end. Western Kentucky is 147th in the nation in opponent points per game, but they sit 58th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Further, they have been solid in the rebounding game. Western Kentucky is 34th in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Don McHenry has led the way this year for Western Kentucky. He is scoring 17.2 points per game this year, while also adding 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He has also been solid on defense, with 2.2 steals per game. Joining McHenry in the backcourt is Khrisitian Lander. Lander comes in with 12 points per game, while also adding 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Meanwhile, Jalen Jackson leads the team in assists this year. He is scoring just 1.4 points per game but leads the team with three assists per game. Finally, Julius Thedford has been solid. He is scoring 11.4 points per game while coming away with 3.2 rebounds as well.

In the frontcourt, it is Babacar Faye who leads the way. He is second on the team in scoring with 15 points per game this year. He also leads the way with 7.8 rebounds per game, while adding 1.2 assists, and one block per game. He is joined in the front court by Tyrone Marshall Jr. Marshall comes in with 7.4 points per game but also adds seven rebounds per game this year.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is 14th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 11th on the offensive end and 29th on the defensive end. Kentucky has been great on offense this year. They are second in the nation in points per game, while sitting fifth in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are fifth in the nation in field goal attempts per game this year and first in field goals made per game.

Otega Oweh leads the way for Kentucky this year. He is scoring 16.2 points per game this year while adding 3.8 rebounds per game. He also has 1.6 assists per game while adding two steals, and 0.8 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Koby Brea. Brea is scoring 16.0 points per game this year while adding 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Lamont Butler has also been solid. He is scoring 11.2 points per game, with 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Finally, Jaxson Robinson is scoring 11.4 rebounds per game this year while also having one assist and 3.6 rebounds per game this season.

In the frontcourt, Amari Williams leads the way. He has 9.6 points per game and dominated the glass. He leads the team with 10.8 rebounds per game this year. He also has 1.6 blocks per game and 2.4 assists per game. He is joined by Andrew Carr. Carr is scoring 9.4 points per game this year, with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Finally, Brandon Garrison has 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this year.

Final Western Kentucky-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Kentucky has been dominant on offense this year. They are the best in the nation in assists per game, and seventh in assists to turnover ratio. This is while having the most field goals made per game, and fourth best in three-pointers per game. Further, they are great down low. They are third in defensive rebounds per game, and seventh in blocks per game. That size will be a major difference. Western Kencuty is solid on the defensive glass, sitting 12th in the nation, but 211th in offensive rebounds. Further, they are blocked 5.5 times per game, 348th in the nation. Take Kentucky to win big in this one.

Final Western Kentucky-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -21.5 (-110)