The Kentucky basketball program picked up a huge 77-72 win over Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, and Otega Oweh made a key stop on Cooper Flagg to force a turnover that ultimately sealed the comeback win for the Wildcats. Oweh spoke about what he saw on the play and how he came up big in the win for Kentucky.

“So I was in the gap, and I saw he kept just making the spin move and he wasn't really looking to see if there was anyone in the gap, so I just tried to stick my hand in there and a mean I hit the ball, just did a little rake and I got it,” Otega Oweh said, via NCAA March Madness on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I mean I pride myself on defense, so just going out there to make a play because we needed a stop for sure so, I mean that's kind of just what I saw.”

Oweh scored 15 points in the game with six rebounds and three assists, but obviously that play on Cooper Flagg is what will stick out most for many people. Oweh transferred to the Kentucky basketball program after spending two years at Oklahoma. He is a key addition for Mark Pope in year one of his tenure. The win is a statement for Mark Pope, who was a celebrated hire as a former Wildcat. Some were disappointed at Kentucky not landing a coach like Dan Hurley or Scott Drew, but Pope is making an early good impression coming over from BYU.

Otega Oweh on playing on the big stage with Kentucky basketball

Oweh transferred to Kentucky to play in big games like this, and he opened up on what it was like to play in a high-profile game against a team like Duke.

“Man it was crazy, I don't remember playing in an atmosphere like that, just seeing both sides clash and battle,” Oweh said. “I mean it was just great being out there, I know the rivalry is huge, so just being able to be a part of it, I mean I'm just so blessed. … Oh definitely, 100%. I mean every basketball player, they live for this. To play on the big stage on an NBA court, sold out, so you know. I mean it's just huge, and on top of that to get the win, it's a dream for real.”

Kentucky will now prepare for four games they should expect to win against Lipscomb, Jackson State, Western Kentucky and Georgia State before playing important non-conference games against Clemson and Gonzaga.