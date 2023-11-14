Western Michigan visits Northern Illinois as we continue our NCAA football odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Western Michigan Broncos (4-6, 3-3) go on the road to take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6, 3-3) for so Maction on Tuesday night! This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Western Michigan-Northern Illinois prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Western Michigan is below .500, but they have won their last two games. Hayden Wolff has been the starter under center as of late, and he is doing pretty well. He has thrown for 1,200 yards, and eight touchdowns. Wolff has also rushed for two touchdowns. Jalen Buckley is the leading rusher on the team. He has rushed for 892 yards, and nine touchdowns. His 892 yards equate to 5.5 yards per carry. On defense, Western Michigan has 23 sacks, 44 pass deflections, and eight interceptions.

Northern Illinois has lost their last two games, and they are coming off two heartbreaking losses. The Huskies are led by Rocky Lombardi this season. He has passed for 1,799 yards, and nine touchdowns. He has also rushed for four touchdowns. Antario Brown is the lead back for the team. He has rushed for 916 yards, and seven touchdowns this season. As a team, the Huskies have 17 rushing touchdowns.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Western Michigan-Northern Illinois Odds

Western Michigan: +4.5 (-108)

Northern Illinois: -4.5 (-112)

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch Western Michigan-Northern Illinois Week 11

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Western Michigan Will Cover The Spread

Western Michigan plays a very good offense, despite being 4-6. They gain 391.6 yards per game, which is second in the MAC. Their 27.4 points per game is third-most in the conference. They tend to gain yards and score points, and that should continue in this game. Northern Illinois does a good job in the pass defense, but their run defense struggles. Buckley should be able to have a great game, and rush for 100+ yards in this game. It would not be surprising to see him rush for a couple of touchdowns, as well. If Buckley can have a big game, Western Michigan would have a chance to cover the spread.

Northern Illinois does not pressure the quarterback. They play a decent defense, but it does not come from the line. Western Michigan is going to have plenty of time to pass, they just need to make sure to make smart choices. If Western Michigan can take care of the ball, and make the smart choices on offense, they will cover the spread.

Why Northern Illinois Will Cover The Spread

Western Michigan's offense can really play. However, their defense struggles. Western Michigan gives up the second-most total yards per game, second-most pass yards, and second-most total points. This game is going to be on the shoulders of Wolff, and there is a great chance for him to have a good game. Western Michigan plays a pretty good run defense, but their pass defense lacks. Wolff should definitely be able to pass for 250+ yards, and lead Northern Illinois to a win at home.

Final Western Michigan-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

Western Michigan is hard to bet on in this game. Their defense is not good, and they struggle on the road. In six road games this season, Western Michigan is just 1-5. For those reasons, I am going to take Northern Illinois to cover the spread, and win the game.

Final Western Michigan-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick: Northern Illinois -4.5 (-112), Under 56.5 (-110)