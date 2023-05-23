Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Facial hair has nothing to do with basketball skills. However, they do improve looks and maybe even add an intimidation factor to a player’s opponents. Throughout history, we’ve seen some of the most iconic NBA players sport some of the best beards we’ve ever seen. However, it’s worth looking at how these players looked before they grew their beards or what they looked like without them. For this piece, let’s take a look at what 10 bearded NBA players looked like without facial hair.

Back in high school, a young LeBron James barely had any facial hair. At this time, he was already crowned as The Chosen One. But despite all the hype surrounding him when he was just a teen, James didn’t disappoint. While he was the best prospect at that time, James easily translated that into the NBA by winning four NBA championships, Finals MVPs, and NBA championships. Furthermore, he also became the NBA’s current All-Time Leading scorer.

Anthony Davis as a sophomore in high school. pic.twitter.com/HWQ7FMB3Fq — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) March 4, 2020

These days, Anthony Davis sports a thick beard. As we all know he is one of the league’s elite centers that helped James and the Lakers secure an NBA championship. But during his days with Perspectives Charter School, AD sported little to no facial hair. But thanks to puberty that saw him grow facial hair and enjoy a rapid growth spurt, Davis would emerge as a blue-chip prospect out of high school before dominating in the NCAA ranks with the University of Kentucky.

Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet commence le basket en High School à Auburn dans l’illinois, il rejoint ensuite l’université des Wichita State Shockers pour faire des études en sociologie, il en sera d’ailleurs diplômé. pic.twitter.com/lVHpbRqaTz — Raptors 905 France (@Raps905FR) October 21, 2019

During his days with Auburn High School, Fred VanVleet was already a star in the making. Although he didn’t have any facial hair yet, a young VanVleet led Auburn to a final-four finish in the Illinois High School Association before committing to Wichita State. It’s a head-scratcher how NBA teams overlooked the two-time MVC Player of the Year. Fortunately, the Raptors picked VanVleet up, as he became a critical piece to the franchise’s first championship run in 2019.

Marc Gasol

(2002) Young Marc Gasol in high school. pic.twitter.com/Y3lzEmiHrr — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) January 29, 2019

Although born in Spain, a young Marc Gasol first started his basketball career in Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis. Here, he already showcased potential by averaging 26 points, 13 rebounds, and six rejections per outing. Named as Division II’s Mr. Basketball in 2003, Gasol would return to Spain to play professional basketball before getting drafted into the NBA. Gasol would go on to become an NBA Defensive Player of the Year, three-time All-Star, and NBA champion.

Steven Adams

Steven Adams as a rookie —> Present day. Happy 27th birthday to OKC’s man in the middle. As underappreciated as any big in the game. pic.twitter.com/D0qGPF9t2e — ꜱᴘᴏʀᴛɪᴛᴏᴏᴅ: A Stance on Sports (@SportITood) July 20, 2020

Steven Adams is arguably the greatest basketball export from New Zealand in the NBA today. However, he’s also one of the players who has undergone one of the most intense transformations in the league today. Adams pinned the reason to puberty for his major transformation in terms of growing his beard. With a beard, fans tend to confuse the Grizzlies center with Aquaman’s Jason Momoa.

Jonas Valanciunas

Would you like to see Jonas Valanciunas back in Rytas one day? 👀🔴 pic.twitter.com/qteyuKE4FQ — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) July 17, 2022

As a double-double machine, Jonas Valanciunas is currently making a positive impact for the New Orleans Pelicans. Although Valanciunas had a slow start while acclimating himself in the NBA, the 2011 fifth overall pick has shown why he was a lottery pick in the first place. In fact, before joining the Raptors, Valanciunas was making waves with Lietuvos Rytas Vilnius after earning the EuroCup Rising Star Award and FIBA European Young Player of the Year.

Aron Baynes

The Cavs are reportedly interested in Spurs restricted free agent center Aaron Baynes. pic.twitter.com/T0W3zzYweU — Cavs Nation (@CavsNtn) September 23, 2014

During the last stretch of his NBA career, Aron Baynes sported a noticeable thick ginger beard that matched his intensity on the hardwood. But as much as Baynes found his footing in the league around this time, it was a young and beardless version of him that helped the Spurs win the NBA championship in 2014.

Nikola Mirotic

Nikola Mirotic et Thaddeus Young sur le radar du Jazz ? – https://t.co/m6R0dn0BvE pic.twitter.com/dlkZvsuCsw — Basket-Infos (@Basket_Infos) June 28, 2019

It’s surprising that Nikola Mirotic only played in the NBA for five seasons, given the value he brings to the teams he played for. Nevertheless, with or without the beard, Mirotic is someone you never want to leave open. In fact, Mirotic is dominating the Euroleague basketball scene by taking MVP honors during the 2021-2022 season.

Kyrie Irving's mentality in high school pic.twitter.com/eqU6LmweL1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 10, 2017

Kyrie Irving is one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA today. However, everyone can agree that Irving’s ball-handling skills on the court is in a class of its own. While he has become an NBA champion, back in high school, a young and unbearded Irving already showed us a glimpse of his determination to succeed in the best basketball stage in the world. Around this time, Irving was already casually taking over the high school basketball circuit.

James Harden without a beard to celebrate his birthday 🎉 @JHarden13 pic.twitter.com/ws54Auh44Z — Overtime (@overtime) August 26, 2021

After becoming one of the best Sixth Men and transforming into a MVP, the NBA has plenty of good reasons to fear the beard. Harden has arguably the most popular beard today, but he also has the skills to match. However, in high school, Harden looks like a totally different player without his signature beard. Nevertheless, the skills were already there after leading Artesia high school to two state championships. In addition to this, Harden also earned All-American honors before taking his talents to Arizona State.