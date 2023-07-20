Joe Manganiello, known for his roles in Magic Mike XXL and True Blood, has filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara in Los Angeles Superior Court. The dissolution of their nearly eight-year marriage has begun, with Manganiello citing “irreconcilable differences” in the court documents.

The couple, who wed in 2015, announced earlier this week that they had made the “difficult decision to divorce.” They expressed their love and care for each other and requested privacy as they navigate this new phase of their lives.

According to the court documents, there is a prenuptial agreement in place, and both parties will retain the assets they accumulated during their seven-year marriage. Sofia Vergara has not yet filed a response to Manganiello's petition.

Sources indicate that one of the major reasons for the divorce is the couple's conflict over having children. While Joe Manganiello reportedly wants children, Sofia Vergara does not share the same desire.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As they have no children, the divorce proceedings are expected to be straightforward. Joe's lawyer, Laura Wasser, is known for handling prenuptial agreements, and it's unlikely that Sofia will contest it.

Rumors of their separation had been circulating for months, and it became apparent when the couple re-listed their Beverly Hills mansion for sale. The property had previously been on the market last summer but was pulled off. The couple also owns a home in Beverly Park.

As the divorce process unfolds, both Joe and Sofia will cover their own lawyers' fees. The date of separation is listed as July 2, 2023.