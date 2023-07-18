Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have decided to end their marriage after seven years together.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the couple said in a statement per Page Six.

A source added: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Fans suspected that something was going south in their relationship as Vergara enjoyed her time in Italy seemingly solo.

“When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them,” the Modern Family alum wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuu8rW6P7xJ/?img_index=1

One fan asked, “Is anyone else wondering where’s Joe?”

“Yep marriage is over,” one fan wrote hinting at the split.

According to the publication, the couple was last seen together in Hoboken, N.J. back in June. Vergara was visiting Manganiello while he was on the set of his new project “Nonnas” with Vince Vaughn.

Another source added: “At the start of Sofia’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight… and he quite clearly is not.

“So now no one out there with her is even attempting to pretend that it’s not over. It’s over. It’s done.”