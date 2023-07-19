Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced this week that they have separated and will be filing for divorce. According to a source per PEOPLE, the couple had their “ups and downs for a long time” but it would never show that side to the public.

“They'd be fighting or bickering, but then plaster on smiles when others were looking,” the source told the outlet.

Another source added that the two were different at their core.

“Their physical attraction to each other only carried their marriage that far,” the source explained. “On a day-to-day basis, there are so many other things that need to work. There were several things that didn't work.”

The source said that the couple would argue at the “small things” but tried their best to make it work.

“They were really trying to make it work though,” the source added. “They do love each other. No one wants to constantly bicker with their spouse though. Joe has absolutely nothing bad to say about her. She is a great woman. They were just not great together in the long run.”

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced that they would be separating on Monday (July 17) in a joint Instagram post. They were married for seven years.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple wrote. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Following the announcment, a source told PEOPLE that the couple had been “growing apart for some time” and “tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives.”