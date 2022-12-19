By Spencer See · 4 min read

Hairstyle can reflect a person’s personality. Furthermore, it is a great form of expression. A lot of NBA players entered the league with hair. However, a lot of them would eventually go bald. For some, it was a matter of choice. But for others, it was simply due to age. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at what famous bald NBA players looked like when they had hair.

Ray Allen

During his early days with the Bucks, Allen sported a military cut. He was once the Bucks’ brightest star in his stint there. In fact, when the sharpshooter had hair, Allen even portrayed Jesus Shuttlesworth in the film, He Got Game.

After Allen turned bald, he would go on to become one of the best shooters in NBA history. Moreover, Allen would also win two NBA championships with the Celtics and the Heat in the process.

Vince Carter

In his entire NBA stay, Carter pretty much stayed bald. However during the 2000 Olympics, Carter sported a mini afro. With a hairstyle like this, Carter looked like a kid ready to shock the world, which he did.

Carter pulled off one of the best posterizing dunks in international basketball history at the expense of French big man Frederic Weis. And in the process, Carter helped Team USA secure the gold medal at the Summer Games in Sydney.

Gary Payton

Speaking of the 2000 Olympic Games, Gary Payton followed suit by growing out his hair. He also sported a mini afro of his own.

While this looked different from The Glove we were accustomed to seeing in the NBA, Payton got the job done. He would go on to win his second Olympic gold medal and continue Team USA’s dominance in the international basketball scene.

Charles Barkley

Barkley’s rebounding dominance was unmatched back in the days. His hair back then was on-brand with that fact. Coming into the league as an undersized big man, Barkley sported a short stubble hairstyle from his college days all the way to his stint with the Sixers.

If anything, Barkley looked like he was ready to get the job done and it didn’t matter who was in his way. His rebounding numbers proved just that.

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq became one of the most dominant centers in the NBA of all time. But before he became so, Shaq sported a super short natural part hairstyle during his Magic days. At that time, as a young up-and-coming star, the big man immediately made an impact by earning his first All-Star nod just in his rookie season.

While Shaq went bald for the rest of his career, he did eventually grow his hair back briefly after losing a bet to former teammate Dwyane Wade in a bet.

Kobe Bryant

Back in his younger days, Bryant sported an afro hairstyle. The look looked like he was ready to kill on the dance floor. With his remarkable footwork on the court and scoring dominance, Bryant would win the hearts of many especially after winning five championships with the Lakers.

Off the court, Bryant was a respectable dancer. He proved that during his first visit to the Philippines and his schooling days.

Jason Kidd

While we all loved Jason Kidd’s playmaking, not really sure if everyone loved it when he sported hair. In 2000, Kidd grew out his hair and bleached it blonde during his stint with the Suns.

While that hair change never resulted in an NBA ring, he did win one with the Mavericks in 2011 while he was bald.

Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller is one of the best shooters of all time. Although Miller was scorching nets when he was bald, there was a time the former Pacers guard actually had hair. In the late 80s, Miller sported a curly cut with some fade on the sides.

Although he sported a bald cut for the rest of his career, pretty sure Miller entertained the idea of bringing his old hairdo back especially after asking on social media.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

For the most part of his days with the Bucks, Kareem sported an afro. Given that he lived in the 70s, it wasn’t a surprise that the Hall of Fame center had that hairstyle. He would go on to win several NBA championships and MVPs.

While Kareem has been bald ever since the hair change, he still holds the NBA scoring record for the most overall career points. It’s still to be determined whether or not LeBron James can break that decades-long record.

Michael Jordan

For many, Michael Jordan is considered the greatest player of all time. Because of this, he is also arguably the most popular bald NBA player. In fact, almost everyone just wants to be like Mike.

However, Jordan’s baldness wasn’t always the case. A good number of people often forget that Jordan sported an afro buzz cut from his college days until his first few seasons with the Bulls. In fact, with that hairstyle, Jordan actually set the postseason record of 63 points against the Celtics.