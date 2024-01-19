Some NFL players choose to go with a bald look. However, they didn't always look that way. Here are some NFL players before they went bald.

From Brian Urlacher to Chad Ochocino, many famous NFL players have a shaved head. While some NFL players choose to rock that bald look, others have had to deal with hair loss just as many other men do.

Let's take a look at what bald NFL players looked like when they had hair.

For an undrafted player, Brian Hoyer has carved out a respectable career in the NFL, including in 2023 with the Las Vegas Raiders. He currently plays for the New England Patriots. Although we were all accustomed to seeing him bald, he did have hair during his college days at Michigan State.

Playing for the Spartans, Hoyer sported a short hairstyle that emphasized his widow’s peak. During his final two seasons, Hoyer completed 403 passes that included 29 touchdowns.

Brian Urlacher

Playing for the Chicago Bears, Urlacher would make his mark on the defensive end. While doing so, fans have also gotten used to seeing him bald. Although he still sported a stubble haircut during the 2000 NFL Draft, he shaved his head eventually.

Fast forward to today, now retired, Urlacher shocked fans after getting a hair transplant, which now allows him to sport a short buzz cut.

Justin Houston is still active in the NFL, most recently playing for the Miami Dolphins. Although his baldness doesn’t get as much attention, his game does, and that’s totally fine, especially when he came close to Michael Strahan’s all-time sacks record in 2014.

Nevertheless, he did have hair when he was still attending Statesboro High School. Houston would lead the school to a state championship in 2005.

Malcolm Jenkins

Malcolm Jenkins impressed when he played for the Philadelphia Eagles. Off the field, he was also a vocal political activist. In terms of hair, Jenkins shaved it all after 2016, coincidentally at the same time when he was recovering from a finger injury.

But before that, Jenkins sported a short afro buzz cut. Jenkins certainly looked decent, especially when he has already played in the biggest stages of football, including state championships, National Championships, and the Super Bowl.

Rodney Hudson

When it comes to manning the center position, Rodney Hudson is the man you call. The three-time Pro Bowler has sported a bald look ever since his college days at Florida State.

However, in a brief time while preparing for the NFL, Hudson was seen growing out his hair to sport a short afro buzz cut just before the NFL Draft. He gained a solid 304 pounds in muscle mass just in time for the Kansas City Chiefs to draft him in the second round with the 55th overall pick.

Andrew Whitworth

Known for his longevity, Whitworth became the oldest player in the NFL at one point. Despite being in the last stretch of his career, he still managed to carry the Rams to a Super Bowl title in 2021.

Whitworth sported a bald look for pretty much his entire NFL career. However during his high school days, Whitworth sported a crew cut. Even with hair back then at West Monroe, Whitworth was already a winner.

Chad Ochocinco

When it comes to passion for the game, Chad Ochocinco Johnson had a lot of it during his playing days. This could be seen in his touchdowns and celebrations after.

Before his playing days in the NFL, Ochocinco had a short afro buzz cut for his high school yearbook photo during his days at Miami Beach Senior High School.

Matt Slauson

Before Matt Slauson hung up his cleats, the Indianapolis Colts benefited a lot from his veteran leadership. On the field, Slauson played like a reliable interior lineman. After a back injury, Slauson remained effective as a player-coach.

Although his beard gets a lot of attention, Slauson rarely had any hair on his head. Nevertheless, he did have some during his college days in Nebraska. Slauson had various hairstyles in college, including a short mohawk and even a spiky look at one point.

Jerry Rice

A lot of fans were shocked when Jerry Rice went bald to go along with his beard. Back in his younger days, the Hall of Famer still had hair long enough to style it in many ways.

In the past, Rice has been seen having a curly buzz cut and even had long hair for cornrows. Nevertheless, Rice has already done more than enough on the field to rock whatever look he so chooses.

Matt Hasselbeck

When it comes to sporting a bald look, Matt Hasselbeck can certainly pull it off. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has complimented him for it.

According to the three-time Pro Bowler, Hasselbeck claimed that he had trouble keeping hair on his head during his younger years and wished he had just shaved it all earlier. During his younger days, Hasselback had a reasonable amount of hair up until at least his time with the Packers.

