Jalen Brunson is reigniting enthusiasm for New York Knicks basketball. To the point, he and his fellow teammates are receiving new, epic treatment ahead of Wednesday's huge NBA Playoffs matchup.

New York is hosting an Eastern Conference Finals series for the first time since 1999, bringing new energy to NYC.

That said, Brunson and the Knicks have streets now temporarily named after them.

New York City has temporarily renamed streets after Knicks players 🔥 (via @NYCMayorsOffice)pic.twitter.com/qYWGVlOEjI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brunson Boulevard is now helping occupy West 11th Street in New York. He's a pivotal part of the Knicks' run off his stellar shooting. NBA champion Kendrick Perkins called Brunson the best player left in the postseason. But there are other co-names involving the team.

Josh Hart earned his name between 6th Avenue and West 3rd Street. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby joined the list of Knicks street names too.

NYC Mayor explains decision to rename streets after Jalen Brunson, Knicks

City Mayor Eric Adams helped spark the decision to honor the team through renaming key city streets. He collaborated with New York City Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez to institute the brief changes.

“The Knicks embody the spirit of New York — resilient, passionate and unstoppable,” the Mayor said via a news release. “On the path to a championship, we recognize the hard work and determination that has gotten this team to the Eastern Conference Finals and we're celebrating this team by temporarily co-naming our city streets so all New Yorkers can celebrate their Knicks pride.”

Adams added: “Nearly 8.5 million New Yorkers, and millions more, are behind the New York Knicks as they continue this incredible journey.”

The franchise is making only their second ECF appearance since that '99-2000 campaign. Meanwhile, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is making his first Eastern Conference Finals run since the 2010-11 season while with the Chicago Bulls.

Members of the Knicks have enjoyed the royal city treatment. Karl Anthony-Towns received loud cheers from both Mets and Yankees fans during his appearance at the May 18 Subway Series. Even celebrities like actor Timothee Chalamet have showered the Knicks with praise.

Game 1 of the ECF against the Indiana Pacers takes place Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. ET.