The NFL is set to make a huge decision at a league meeting on Tuesday. Roger Goodell and the NFL have played a huge role in helping introduce flag football to the 2028 Summer Olympics. Now the league is set to vote on whether the NFL's brightest stars can participate in the next Summer Olympics.

The NFL is expected to approve a vote to allow NFL players to participate in flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL owners will vote on the measure at a league meeting in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Owners will also vote on Green Bay's revised Tush Push proposal and Detroit's proposal to tweak playoff seeding.

Schefter noted that nothing is official yet, but added that one source said “Olympics should be easy” about Tuesday's vote.

This resolution will establish a basic structure and rules for the process of allowing NFL players to participate in the Olympics. Some of the details to be ironed out include the number of players per team and country who can participate, salary cap and insurance contingencies in the case of injury, scheduling, and more.

It will be exciting to see NFL players go head-to-head with athletes from around the globe during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

NFL insider reveals one important concern about the league's Olympic flag football plan

There are still concerns about what this flag football resolution will mean for the NFL ahead of the 2029 season.

Peter Schrager believes that the league is committed to getting flag football into the Olympics. He noted that the league has been “very instrumental” in these efforts.

“There's nothing that they're higher on right now than flag football,” Schrager noted.

However, Schrager also highlighted one issue that could scare NFL teams.

“Imagine there was a catastrophic injury,” Schrager added. “…that happened to one of these NFL players before training camp… It would be a nightmare.”

The 2028 Summer Olympics will take place between July 14th and July 30th of 2028. That means participating players will be competing just before training camp and the preseason.

If any star players suffers a major injury during the Olympics, it will almost guarantee that they miss the entire 2029 season.