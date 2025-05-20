The National Football League, which has played a central role in helping flag football secure a place in the 2028 Olympics, is now facing its biggest challenge yet. Convincing NFL owners to allow active players to represent Team USA. While enthusiasm around the sport has surged, especially with the IOC's green light, there is one major concern for the NFL, the risk of injury.

On a recent NFL segment shared by ESPN on X (formerly Twitter), insider Peter Schrager highlighted the dilemma facing the league.

NFL players to play flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics? 👀@PSchrags gives us the latest on the NFL making flag football a "huge priority." pic.twitter.com/VwkHz3lE59 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Schrader said on the post the league has been “very instrumental” in pushing flag football to the Olympic stage.

“There's nothing that they're higher on right now than flag football,” Schrager noted.

But the dream of seeing top-tier NFL flag football athletes compete in Los Angeles is far from a lock. Schrager added a more cautious perspective as well,

“Imagine there was a catastrophic injury… that happened to one of these NFL players before training camp… It would be a nightmare.”

Under a proposal set to be discussed at upcoming league meetings, the NFL is pushing a resolution to allow only one player per team to participate. The caveat alone introduces complications. Which players will represent their franchises? Who will decide? The coaches, the league, or the U.S. Olympic Committee?

Even if owners approved the resolution, injury risks loom large. Flag football injury risks remain the key sticking point with owners needing assurance like medical staffing standards, safe field conditions, and salary credit in case of player injuries.

The idea of an NFL athlete facing off against amateur teams from Latvia or Turks and Caicos during the Olympics in 2028 may thrill fans, but it also introduces logistical chaos. Limiting participation would be the league strategy to keep stars safe while still showcasing talent on a global stage.

Ultimately, the NFL owners must weigh the marketing power of Olympic exposure against the physical risks to their top-paid talent. Until they are convinced, Olympic NFL flag football remains a bold concept waiting for a breakthrough.