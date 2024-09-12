When Luka Doncic left Real Madrid in 2018 to pursue a career in the NBA, he left behind a pretty stacked roster filled with European legends and former NBA players. In what turned out to be one of the most successful seasons in the club's history, whatever happened to the key players on that roster after Luka's departure?

Let's take a look.

Walter (Edy) Tavares

Standing at 7-foot-3, Tavares was a towering figure for Real Madrid since 2017. After a brief and underwhelming stint in the NBA playing with LeBron James, Tavares returned to Europe where he more than held his own as the team's starting center, especially once Luka Doncic left the team.

Tavares was named the Euro League's Best Defender a year after Doncic left and was named to the All-Euro League First Team a few years later. To this day, Tavares is still a focal member of the club.

Gustavo Ayón

Another former NBA player on this team was Ayon, a center hailing from Mexico who had a brief NBA career playing for four teams over two years. As a player for Madrid since 2014, Ayón's presence was critical in Doncic's last campaign with Madrid, providing much-needed defensive stability in the paint.

After Luka Doncic left, Ayón continued to play for Madrid until 2019. From there, he joined Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia. Ayon briefly retired in 2022 but surprised many by coming out of retirement a year later to play for Venados de Mazatlán.

Anthony Randolph

Another former NBA player who manned Madrid's frontcourt in Doncic's last season was NBA lottery pick Anthony Randolph. As a versatile forward known for his athleticism and shooting, Randolph became a fan favorite and a crucial contributor to Madrid's success since 2014. He stayed with the club until his retirement in 2023.

Jeffrey Taylor

After joining Real Madrid in 2015 after a three-year stint with the Charlotte Hornets, Taylor quickly adapted to the European style of play, gaining a reputation for his defensive tenacity and perimeter shooting. He played with the club for seven seasons before moving on to Lithuania to play for BC Wolves in 2022. Taylor is currently with the same club and is under contract until 2025.

Chasson Randle

After teaming up with Luka Doncic in Madrid, Randle had multiple stints in the NBA with various teams, but mostly on 10-day contracts. His European adventure would include stops in the Czech Republic, and Spain, and now plays in Greece for AEK Athens.

Facundo Campazzo

As the other half of Madrid's backcourt, Campazzo's skills complemented Doncic's game perfectly. He even earned a spot on the Denver Nuggets in 2020 but eventually returned to Madrid in 2023 where he still plays today.

Spain's national team legends were instrumental to Doncic's development.

No look back at the Luka Doncic Real Madrid era would be complete without mentioning the Spanish legends who helped mold him into the player he is today. Players like Sergio Llull, Rudy Fernandez, and Felipe Reyes, household names from Spain's national team, all played crucial roles as mentors to Doncic.

Since 2018, Llull has been on Madrid's roster ever since while Fernandez and Reyes retired in 2024 and 2021 respectively.