Season two of Marvel's What If...? has brought back a who's who of MCU stars for the animated series on Disney+.

It is normal to see various characters pop up in other Marvel Cinematic Universe entries beyond their own, whether it be in a simple cameo or in a full supporting role. This continues with season two of Marvel Studios' animated series What If…?, which has confirmed a massive list of MCU stars returning to the multiverse under the watchful eyes of The Watcher.

Jeffrey Wright once again leads the season as the voice of The Watcher to introduce audiences to the various alternate universes, along with the characters in them, that make up the multiverse, according to What's On Disney Plus. Joining Wright are 31 MCU veterans, including familiar names such as Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, and many others.

“They’ve all been great,” series director Bryan Andrews said in a statement. “Cate Blanchett really sunk her teeth into this version of Hela we have. And, of course, Hayley Atwell as our Captain Carter—seeing that character go through what she goes through and keeps forging ahead—it’s amazing what Hayley brings to the table. And we had Jon Favreau come in and do a couple of versions of Happy Hogan and it was a blast.”

The cast list also includes some names who have not been seen or heard in the MCU for several years, one of the most notable being Sam Rockwell.

Rockwell has only made two other appearances in the MCU as Tony Stark's business rival Justin Hammer, the most prominent being in 2010's Iron Man 2 as one of the film's villains. He also makes a small appearance in the 2014 short video All Hail The King, which largely focuses on Ben Kinglsey's character of Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3.

Season two of What If…? is available to stream on Disney+, with episodes dropping daily from December 22 to December 30, 2023.