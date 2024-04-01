Kevin Durant has addressed pretty much every basketball kind of problem. The Phoenix Suns have one, facing a brutal eight-game stretch of playoff teams. The Suns have been inconsistent in the regular season but can avoid the play-in round with star play from their leader.
“It's a good tune-up for us when you're playing against teams that you're going to play in the playoffs,” said Durant. “They're going to play with high intensity every night. It's good for us to get that warm-up before playoffs.
“I wouldn't want it any other way as far as grinding against teams that are playing for spots.”
Here are two reasons why Durant will be a superstar for the rest of the regular season.
1. Expect leadership by example
Durant kept it simple: The Suns need to win basketball games and urge a playoff intensity.
“We got eight more games left, hopefully we get an opportunity to play in the postseason,” Durant said. “Take it a game at a time.”
Durant is taking on the challenge of guarding the best player on the Suns' opposing sideline. He is 35 years old but quick to the ball and is a very good shot-blocker. Durant's block rate on contested shots is 54 percent, which ranks in the 99th percentile. His help-side defense is also an important part of the Suns' potential on that end.
“His IQ, when you’re talking about gameplans and coverages and having ideas on certain things but also the layers of what we’re trying to do defensively and why we’re trying to do it,” Suns coach Frank Vogel said. “His appreciation for the nuances of our defense has been great.”
Durant himself took on the challenge to defend after Christmas. The Phoenix Suns were criticized by ESPN for not coming together, with Durant reported to be “frustrated.” Instead of displaying that narrative, Durant has done nothing but become the Suns' best defender.
KD has never made an all-defensive team but this is the year that should change. Like most of his career, he fouls on just 1.8% of plays, which is stellar considering he recovered from an Achilles tear in 2019 and is 35.
2. Provide experience from championship contention
Durant won two championships but needs a third for many to consider him what he believes to be: The greatest of all time.
“Why shouldn't I be in that?” Durant says.
The Suns need to Durant to play at his peak. Phoenix does not have terrific role players outside of Bol Bol, who is being used lightly. The Suns also do not have a true point guard so they will need Durant to play in actions looking to initiate opportunities for himself and his teammates.
The Suns could face Durant's former team, the OKC Thunder, in the first round of the playoffs. I picked the Thunder as the “nightmare” matchup and the Minnesota Timberwolves as the “dream” series for Phoenix in its quest for a championship.