Mia Goth is being sued by an extra on MaXXXine, the latest installment in Ti West's A24 trilogy.

During an interview with Dread Central, James Hunter explained his interaction with Goth. He alleged that she almost stepped on him during a take and kicked him in the head, resulting in a concussion. When he walked away to use the restroom, she “taunted, mocked, and belittled” him,” per TMZ's report.

“Nobody will believe you because you’re nothing,” Hunter recalled Goth telling him verbatim. “Get the f**k off my set, you big baby.”

This is a scary incident if true. He explained the full scenario in the interview.

“On the fourth or fifth take, I’m laying on the left side of my ear,” Hunter said. “I hear her [Goth]; she runs by me, and I hear her boot clamp down right next to my ear. And I thought, oh, well, it’s dark out. She’s not really getting a beat on exactly where I’m laying.”

At first, Hunter chalked it up to a mistake. The next take, he was kicked. This time, it became clear that this was intentional from Goth.

“In the very next take, it is the same thing, except I got kicked, and I felt it,” Hunter revealed. “I heard the dirt and the leaves or grass rustling next to me, so I knew that she knew where I was. She runs up to me, but instead of stopping … I feel and hear her shuffle right before she gets to me. I get kicked.”

The Mia Goth lawsuit

TMZ initially reported on the lawsuit from James Hunter. Mia Goth, West, and A24 were all being sued by Hunter.

The lawsuit was for “at least” $500,000 “in damages for battery and wrongful termination.” There has not been much movement on this front, and it remains to be seen if Hunter will get anything.

What is MaXXXine?

MaXXXine is the final installment in Ti West's X trilogy for A24. Mia Goth had her breakthrough thanks to her dual roles in X. She played Maxine Minx, an aspiring actress, and an older woman, Pearl.

After X came out, A24 shocked the world with the release of Pearl, a prequel. Goth co-wrote the script with West and shot the movie in secret. Pearl came out the same year as X in 2022.

Now, over two years after the release of X, MaXXXine closes out the trilogy. It picks up some time later with Maxine, who is now in Hollywood chasing her dream of becoming a star. While she survived the massacre in Texas from X, the Night Stalker is on the prowl in Hollywood during this time.

Aside from Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon also star in the movie.

To date, MaXXXine has almost grossed $8 million at the box office. It opened during the July 4 holiday weekend and made $6.7 million domestically during its opening weekend.

The last two installments, X and Pearl, fared well at the box office. The former made close to $15 million, while the latter fell just short of $10 million.