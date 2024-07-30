Iain Armitage, star of the Big Bang Theory spin-off series Young Sheldon, has done his first solo flight at the age of 16.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the exciting news. Armitage donned a hat that read “pilot,” and one of the pictures appears to be taken in the cockpit of a plane.

“I got to do my first solo flight!” he said in the caption. “Thank you to everyone who made this possible – one of the best days of my life!!”

Iain Armitage doing his first solo flight is a major accomplishment for a 16-year-old. It may be even greater than leading seven seasons of a Big Bang Theory spin-off from Chuck Lorre.

Who is Iain Armitage?

Armitage is a young actor most known for his role in Young Sheldon. Before that series, he had roles in episodes of Little Big Shots and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He then had a leading role on Big Little Lies from 2017-19.

On the big screen, Armitage made his film debut in The Glass Castle. The drama also featured Brie Larson, Naomi Watts, and Woody Harrelson. Future Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton co-wrote and directed it.

Armitage would subsequently appear in Our Souls at Night. He has also had voice-acting roles in Scoob! and PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Additionally, Armitage is a theater love as well. His YouTube channel, Iain Loves Theatre, helped put him on the map as he reviewed various productions.

What is Young Sheldon?

Young Sheldon is the first spin-off of CBS' The Big Bang Theory. It depicts the early life of Sheldon Cooper, who was played by Jim Parsons in the original series. Events covered in the series include his journey through high school and undergrad as a child.

While Parsons is not the star of the prequel spin-off, he returned as an executive producer and narrated all seven seasons.

In the series finale, Parsons did make his on-screen return as Sheldon. Fellow Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, who plays Sheldon's wife, Amy Farrah Fowler, also returned. The small roles served as bookends to the characters' arcs from the original series. They are now parents with a young child named Leonard (after Johnny Galecki's character).

Young Sheldon premiered on CBS while The Big Bang Theory was still running in 2017. It was on the air for seven seasons and 141 episodes throughout its run.

Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts starred as the rest of the Cooper family. Emily Osment joined the series in Season 6 as Georgie's (Jordan) love interest, Mandy. She remained a regular until the series came to an end.

All good things must come to an end, though. Young Sheldon aired its series finale on May 16, 2024. However, the legacy will not end there.

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, the first Young Sheldon spin-off, will premiere in fall 2024. Jordan and Osment will return to star in the title roles. It will likely continue depicting their journey as young parents.