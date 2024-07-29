Ben Affleck reportedly has a new $20 million home. The multi-million-dollar purchase went into escrow earlier this week according to TMZ. The home reportedly has five bedrooms and six baths and is located in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles.

This purchase follows Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, listing their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion earlier this month after purchasing it together in 2023. According to People earlier this month, Deep Water actor has moved out of their shared mansion prior to Lopez's return from her Europe vacation.

How Is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Marriage Now?

Lopez and Affleck have had alleged strains in their marriage after In Touch published a report that the two were “headed for a divorce.”

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider told the publication. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

“He's focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider adds seemingly foreshadowing the sale of their marital estate. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

More recently, it's been reported that the two are currently “living separate lives” right now and that it was Lopez's idea that they “just take time to figure it out.”

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself, and they come back to each other [as] better people.”

Another source told the publication that there is a “sliver of hope” for the couple to work things out.

The couple got married in 2022 after rekindling their relationship from 2004.