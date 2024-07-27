Vince McMahon is known to many wrestling fans as the top authority who was officially running the WWE. But given his controversies as of late, the billionaire businessman was forced to leave the WWE by announcing his retirement.

While McMahon has been at the center of ugly allegations as of late, it's safe to say that McMahon's wealth stems largely from his success as the owner of the WWE.

Given McMahon's popularity among wrestling fans, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a controversial figure like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Vince McMahon's incredible $1.7 million car collection, with photos.

While a lot of people aren't fans of McMahon's actions, no one can argue that he was highly successful as the owner of WWE. According to Forbes, McMahon has a net worth of around $2.9 billion. With plenty of money like that, it isn't surprising that the former WWE chairman lives a lavish lifestyle.

Although he often prefers to travel via private jet, McMahon is rich enough to splurge on a few cars to fill up is luxurious car collection. According to sources, McMahon owns a handful of sports cars, limousines, and some premium sedans.

7. Lincoln Town Car Limousine

The cheapest car in Vince McMahon's car collection is a Lincoln Town Car Limousine at $7,500. However, even WWE fans would notice that McMahon owns a handful of these. While it often provides its passengers plenty of comfort, there's no question that the former WWE chairman loved using this one for WWE segments that will render it destroyed.

6. Mercedes-Benz SL600

A premium sedan that is considered to be one of the best releases by Mercedes, the $107,400 Mercedes-Benz SL600 surely does have a place in McMahon's garage. Powered by a V12 engine, it produces 389 horsepower. Furthermore, it has no problems in going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over four seconds.

5. 1958 Corvette Stingray

Next up on this list is a $155,265 1958 Corvette Stingray. A lot of car enthusiasts would agree that the 1958 Corvette Stingray boasts a classic design while being capable of outlasting several cars in the market.

Equipped with an eight-cylinder 327-cid engine, it produces 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. Although this luxurious car may be too expensive for most people, McMahon casually allows it to get destroyed in WWE screens by no other than Stone Cold Steve Austin. As wrestling fans would know, Austin poured cement into the coveted car.

4. Audi R8 V10 Plus

A modern car that boasts of a sleek design without sacrificing its performance on the road, there's a good reason why the Audi R8 V10 Plus is one of the most coveted vehicles in the market. Sold in the market for $196,700, it can reach as fast as 204 mph.

Moreover, this premium car can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds thanks to its seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Furthermore, with a 5.2-liter V10 engine, the Audi R8 V10 Plus can produce 562 horsepower.

3. Bentley Continental GT Supersports

Speaking of premium super cars, McMahon also owns a Bentley Continental GT Supersports, which costed the former WWE chairman $225,000. Not a lot of cars in the market can match the Bentley Continental GT Supersports. Aside from its luxurious design, it also doesn't disappoint in terms of its performance on the road.

Powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine, it produces 626 horsepower. Moreover, the Bentley Continental GT Supersports can also reach a maximum speed of 207 mph. It also just needs 3.7 seconds to go from 0 to 62 mph.

2. Rolls-Royce Phantom

Considered to be an icon of luxury, McMahon probably had comfortable rides thanks to the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Priced at $450,000, the Rolls-Royce Phantom easily amuses car fans with its luxurious interior to go along with its top-tier performance on the road.

Designed with a 6.75-liter V12 engine, it produces 536 horsepower. It's also capable of going as fast as 153 mph. Given its features, it was surely a car that even McMahon couldn't resist.

1. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

The most expensive car in McMahon's garage is the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster at $574,000. Like a true Lamborghini, it often boasts of luxury and top-of-the-line performance on the road. Equipped with a 6.5-liter V12 engine, it produces 770 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque. It also has the ability to go as fast as 217 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Vince McMahon's incredible $1.7 million car collection.