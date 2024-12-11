The Michigan football team ended its 2024 regular season with a massive win against Ohio State. The Wolverines did not have the season that they were hoping for, but ending it with a win over the Buckeyes made it a whole let better. Ohio State had everything in their favor this season as they were massive favorites at home against a Michigan team in a down year with a completely different squad than last year, and Ryan Day still couldn't get the job done.

Michigan came into this year's contest against their rival with a three-game win streak in The Game. The last time Ohio State beat Michigan was in 2019. The two teams didn't play in 2020, and the Wolverines finally ended their long skid in the rivalry in 2021.

From 2021-2023, these two teams were very even and they played some great games. It was a top-five matchup all three years, and the Wolverines pulled away late for comfortable wins in 2021 and 2022, but the games were close for the most part. In 2023, things came right down to the wire, but the Wolverines made the winning plays late and they got the victory.

Ohio State fans weren't happy about losing three in a row to their arch rival, but they lost to three really good Michigan football teams. The 2023 team went on to win the national championship. Those three games were great matchups between two really good teams, and there had to be one team that lost. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, it was them every time.

This season was different. Michigan lost everything from their 2023 team while Ohio State brought back most of their top talent and then they hit the transfer portal harder than anybody. They built a super team while everyone knew the Wolverines were going to take a step back.

Michigan did indeed take a step back, and it was worse than everyone expected. The Wolverines were 6-5 coming into The Game, and they were massive underdogs going on the road. Ryan Day had a golden opportunity to beat his rival this season, and he blew it. Here is what this win for Michigan means for the rivalry

Ryan Day and Ohio State officially have a Michigan problem

Losing The Game three years in a row was already a problem, but those Michigan teams were very good. The Wolverines were beating everyone in the Big Ten, and Ohio State was beating everyone else in the Big Ten as well. Day wasn't on the hot seat, but this win by the Michigan football team showed that he actually does have a problem beating the Wolverines. He won't get a more golden opportunity than the one that he had this year.

Ohio State is still in the College Football Playoff, but Buckeyes fans are not happy with Ryan Day. If he doesn't win the national championship, he could be in trouble. The good news for him is that there's no chance of playing Michigan in the CFP, so that will help the cause.

Michigan broke Ohio State

The Ohio State football program doesn't seem the same as it was anymore. They couldn't beat a 6-5 Michigan team at home as 20-point favorites, and after having 60 minutes to defend their turf, they had to start a fight after the game when Michigan was celebrating with their flag at midfield. The Wolverines did this after they won The Game in 2022, and there were no issues. Texas and Oregon both did the same thing to Michigan this year, and there were no issues. However, Ohio State didn't show any toughness during the actual game this season, so they had to try to do it after the whistles.

Now, an Ohio representative is trying to make flag planting at Ohio Stadium a felony. Yes, you read that correctly.

“NEW: Ohio state Rep. Josh Williams, introduced the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act Tuesday…,” On3 said in a post. “The act would make it a felony offense to plant a flag in the center of Ohio Stadium.”

The Michigan football team has broken Ohio State.