Known for shifting genres, Taylor Swift's upcoming album 'Tortured Poets Department' sparks speculation on how it's going to sound.

Taylor Swift's upcoming album ‘Tortured Poets Department' is just around the corner. The big question on everyone's mind is: What will this album sound like? Will it break new ground, or will it blend elements from her critically acclaimed albums like folklore and 1989?

Swift is known for her versatility as an artist. Just take a listen to tracks from Fearless, 1989, and folklore, and you'll see how she can switch things up with her lyrics and music production. Even her recent release, Midnights, seems to blend the vibes of reputation and 1989.

So, what genre will Taylor Swift's next album explore?

According to various fan theories, ‘Tortured Poets Department' could take Taylor Swift's music in a whole new direction. This is after the tracklist includes a collaboration with artists not in her usual genre. Florence & The Machine brings a rock sound to the table, while Post Malone's style leans heavily towards rap and R&B. The potential combination of these artists has fans buzzing with excitement and curiosity about what Taylor Swift has in store for us next.

Music from Florence & The Machine and Post Malone

Now—because a lot of people are convinced her collaborations mean a new genre, let's take a look at some of the closest tracks that could qualify.

First is rock. Obviously, Swift hasn't released music like this yet. But if you've seen 1989 World Tour, she had a rock rendition of ‘We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together' on the setlist. Accompanying her is her electric guitar. Recently, it trended on TikTok due to how different and aggressively beautiful the production is. Plus, suiting perfectly with Swift's vocal growling.

But if you're not a fan of this version, Swift has already flirted with a rock-esque sound in the past with a track called ‘Eyes Open.' While it may not have skyrocketed to the top of the charts like some of her other hits, it's a catchy rock tune that might just transport you back to the early 2000s – reminiscent of Florence & The Machine's timeless songs.

Then there's Post Malone's. So far, reputation has the closest album tracks you could affiliate with Post's genre. ‘Ready for it?' and ‘End Game' for example.

But here's the exciting part: just because Taylor Swift has tracks that align with Post Malone's genre doesn't mean she won't surprise us with something completely unexpected. Like her song with B.O.B on ‘Both of Us,' Post could combine his rap skills with Swift's mature vocals. Definitely, a potential Billboard hit in the making.

folklore with Synth Pop

The safest bet for Swift is to return to her folklorian roots. If we take a peek at the tracklist, it's possible to identify some songs that could fit snugly into this genre. However, in this era of Swift, the focus seems to be on crafting timeless yet chart-topping hits. This means that pop elements will likely be present as well.

If Swift's next album is indeed a poetic journey, reminiscent of her work on folklore, then tracks like ‘the last great american dynasty' could serve as inspiration for some of her new songs. That, alongside pop tunes, would be heavenly.

Tortured Poets Department

Today, we know nothing about Taylor Swift's upcoming album. As a business-savvy marketing genius with an unhinged personality, she could take us in different directions with the Tortured Poets Department. And we'll be there every time.

Some say it's going to heavily include some details on her breakup with her ex Joe Alwyn. And we know, her dragging her exes always go number one. As Travis Kelce said, it's going to shake up our world no doubt.

Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department will be out April 19.