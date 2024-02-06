The perks of being Taylor Swift's boyfriend...

Taylor Swift dropped a bombshell onstage at the Grammys, announcing that her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will drop on April 19, 2024. While millions of Swifties around the world are dying to hear these new songs, her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce revealed at the Super Bowl that he’s already heard it.

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” Kelce told the media at the Super Bowl when asked about the album. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

While the Swifties are eagerly anticipating The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift’s first new studio album since 2022’s Midnights, Kelce has some of his own, more immediate concerns.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are just five days away from playing in their second consecutive Super Bowl and fourth in the last five seasons. In fact, the TE is so locked in that he also revealed that he has not talked to Swift since she won two Grammys on Sunday.

Kelce and the Chiefs were on a plane heading to Las Vegas during the Grammys, and the All-Pro pass-catcher told the media that she hopped on a jet right after the awards show, presumably to Japan, where she has four upcoming shows.

What Kelce did not officially confirm is whether or not Swift would be back to The States in time to support her boyfriend in the Super Bowl. However, multiple reports, including from the Japanese embassy, have said that the international pop star will be hopping in another private plane after her Saturday night show in Asia and will have plenty of time to make it to Vegas for the Big Game.