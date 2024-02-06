You can fix him? I can torture him.

A day after Taylor Swift announced her 11th album The Tortured Poets Department when she took the Grammys stage for her Best Pop Vocal Album Award, she's posted the tracklist on her Instagram.

The album has 16 songs, plus the bonus track The Manuscript.

Side A

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

Side B

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Side C

Guilty as Sin?

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml

Side D

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

Bonus Track: The Manuscript

The pop superstar made history this Sunday when she won her fourth Album of the Year Award. She's the first artist in Grammy history to win the award four times. She beat out fellow nominees Jon Batiste, boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA.

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance to present the award. However, people on social media were quick to jump on what they considered was a slight against the singer who is currently battling stiff person syndrome. A backstage photo from Entertainment Tonight seemed to soothe the ruffled feathers, debunking any perceived snubs from Swift.

Taylor Swift was nominated for six Grammy Awards including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19.