There was a time when the combination of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were the dominant story lines at the Masters. Tiger was the top player in the world for many years and Lefty was considered his biggest rival and challenger.
Tiger's distance off the tee, his shot making with his irons and his incredibly clutch putting always made him a favorite when the azaleas were in bloom and the Masters took center stage. Mickelson, of course, had his strengths as well. He could not match Tiger's consistency, but few golfers could ever dial it in with the short irons or get on a hot streak like Mickelson.
Tiger has 15 major championships and has won the Masters five times in his career, most recently in 2019. Mickelson has six major titles and has earned three Masters titles of his own. His most recent green jacket came in 2010.
While these were the two leading figures in golf for many years, neither one is considered a legitimate contender in 2024. It would be a nice story if either one or both could wake up the echoes and make a run on moving day and continue it into Sunday, but that's simply a dream-like view of the sport's most dramatic tournament.
Aging veterans are far down the betting list
Tiger Woods is listed at +10000 to win the Masters according to DraftKings, while Mickleson is even further down the list at +13000.
Neither player is considered a serious contender in the 2024 Masters. Red-hot Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the tournament at +400, followed by Rory McIlroy at +1000, Jon Rahm at +1200, Xander Schuffele at +1800, Brooks Koepka at the +1800 and Jordan Spieth at +2200.
In addition to those six golfers, 32 others are listed as having better odds than Woods. The chances of the No. 39 golfer on the odds list having a legitimate chance to win the Masters are quite remote. The same holds for Mickelson, who is three spots behind Woods at No. 42.
Injuries have taken their toll
Woods is a 48-year-old who has had numerous medical issues throughout his career. While he has been able to battle back from multiple knee and back issues, he has yet to show that he could get back to top form following a 2021 automobile accident that left him with compound fractures in his right leg and and shattered his ankle.
He has participated in one tournament in the 2024 PGA season, but he was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Open due to illness. Woods completed the first round but left abruptly in the second round. His previous leg/ankle injuries were not listed as a reason for the withdrawal, but leaving the tournament early meant he could not demonstrate that he had taken the steps needed to complete four solid rounds of golf.
Mickelson, 53, does not have the same type of injury history as Woods, but the years have clearly taken a toll. He has been battling psoriatic arthritis in addition to wrist and ankle problems.
Mickelson became the first and most prominent name to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Tour in 2022, and that move has changes his perception among his peers and golf fans. LIV Tour golfers have been excluded from most PGA events, but the Masters has its own list of qualifications, and past champions are invited to participate.
Realistic expectations for Woods and Mickelson
There's nothing that Woods would like to do more than play four competitive rounds at Augusta National and have a chance to gain a sixth title. However, that's not realistic.
He must demonstrate that he can walk 18 holes four days in a row without any ill effects. That is quite a bit to ask, but Woods believes he can do just that. It may be easier for him to compete in the first two rounds than it will be later in the weekend after he has played the course on Thursday and Friday.
It should be considered a major victory for Woods if he can make the cut and then finish the tournament.
Mickelson has not come close to dominating on the LIV Tour. He ranks 41st in earnings this year, and he has just one top-10 finish this season in the four events he has played. He has won slightly more than $771,000 to this point in the season.
Mickelson could rise to the occasion and make some memorable shots during the Masters, but its difficult to see him demonstrating anything close to the consistency needed to contend.
Lefty is known for his gambling style on the course, and while he can makes some spectacular shots, he can often play himself into trouble.
Predictions for Woods and Mickelson
Golf can be a romantic sport and the Masters may be the most glorified tournament of all. The idea of old pros finding a way to regain their past heroics is what many golf fans — particularly those 40 and older — would like to see.
However, the competition is too tough at this point. Look for Tiger Woods to have a solid opening round before he starts to slip. He will make the cut, but he won't make the top-25 in the tournament.
It won't be much different for Phil Mickelson. He should make the cut and may even have a few memorable holes on moving day, but he will struggle on Saturday's back nine and will not be a factor in the final round. Mickelson will finish no better than 30th in the first major championship of the year.