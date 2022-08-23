What’s New in Genshin Impact Version 3.0?

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is almost here, bringing the new region Sumeru, new characters, domains, weapons, and a whole lot more.

Genshin Impact 3.0

As always, every Traveler who reached Adventure Rank 5 or above before August 23, 2022 10:00 pm UTC will receive 300 Primogems as compensations for the maintenance.

New Region: Sumeru

The highlight of this update is, of course, the release of Genshin Impact’s fourth region: Sumeru.

Here’s the Sumeru map, but note that this isn’t the whole region just yet. Much like how Dragonspine is to Mondstadt and the Chasm is to Liyue, a future map expansion for Sumeru is also not too far-fetched.

Sumeru Map

This is the most updated map of Sumeru we have. In Version 3.0, the areas Avidya Forest, Lokapala Jungle, Ashavan Realm, Vissudha Field, and Vanarana are the ones you can explore. As many already know, Sumeru also has a desert area, but it seems we’ll have to wait until future versions to explore it.

New ways of exploration will also come with the new area, including the adorable Aranara.

You finally get to go on an adventure with Aranaga, Aranakin, and Aragaru.

Use Kusava at the appropriate places to call upon the powers of the 3 Aranara. By switching the abilities of the Kusava, you can choose the Aranara whose help you need.

Delve deeper into Mawtiyima alongside your Aranara friends!

Dendroculus

New region also means new Elemental Oculi, and this time it’s the Dendroculus. There will be 271 Dendroculi scattered all across Sumeru.

Sumeru Tree of Dreams

We’re already familiar with Inazuma’s Sacred Sakura Tree, and Sumeru has a similar system. Named the “Tree of Dreams,” Sumeru’s Tree has 50 levels and requires 35 Dendro Sigils to unlock each level. In total, here are the following rewards you can get when you collect all 1750 Dendro Sigils needed to max the level to 50.

20 Acquaint Fate

10 Intertwined Fate

Talent Level-Up Materials 10 Philosophies of Praxis 10 Philosophies of Admonition 10 Philosophies of Ingenuity

5 Fragile Resin

5 Crown of Insight

5 Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key

2 Dream Solvent

1 Midlander Sword Billet

1 Midlander Claymore Billet

1 Midlander Polearm Billet

1 Midlander Catalyst Billet

1 Midlander Bow Billet

500 Mystic Enhancement Ore

2.5 million Mora

However, you won’t be able to get all of these rewards immediately as levels beyond 20 is locked in Version 3.0. It’s safe to assume that the remaining 30 levels will be incrementally added in future versions, much like the Sacred Sakura Tree.

New Weapons

The new region also introduces five new 4 star craftable weapons, all using the new material Midlander Billet. Click here to read more about each.

Another new 4 star weapon, “End of the Line,” is a bow you can claim from the Sumeru Fishing Association.

End of the Line

“This seems to be a now-extinct fish. Its body is sufficiently elastic that a string may be attached to it to let it serve as a bow.”

Base ATK (lv. 90): 510

Energy Recharge (lv. 90): 45.9%

Net Snapper: Triggers the Flowrider effect after using an Elemental Skill, dealing 80/100/120/140/160% ATK as AoE DMG upon hitting an opponent with an attack. Flowrider will be removed after 15s or after causing 3 instances of AoE DMG. Only 1 instance of AoE DMG can be caused every 2s in this way. Flowrider can be triggered once every 12s.

Tighnari’s thematic weapon, the 5 star Hunter’s Path, will also be released.

Hunter’s Path

Base ATK (lv. 90): 542

Crit Rate (lv. 90): 44.1%

At the End of the Beast-Paths: Gain 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect after hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack. This effect increases Charged Attack DMG by 160/200/240/280/320% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will be removed after 12 Charged Attacks or 10s. Only 1 instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12s.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners

The new 5 star character Tighnari (Dendro Bow) will debut in Genshin Impact Version 3.0. He will be featured in the first half banner alongside the other Dendro character, Collei (Dendro Bow).

Event Wish "Viridescent Vigil" – Boosted Drop Rate for "Verdant Strider" Tighnari (Dendro)! 〓Event Wish Duration〓

Event Wish "Viridescent Vigil" – Boosted Drop Rate for "Verdant Strider" Tighnari (Dendro)!

They will be joined by Diona and Fischl in the banner. This banner will run from August 24 until September 10. Alongside Tighnari’s banner will be Zhongli’s.

Event Wish "Gentry of Hermitage" – Boosted Drop Rate for "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo)! 〓Event Wish Duration〓

Event Wish "Gentry of Hermitage" – Boosted Drop Rate for "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo)!

After the game updates to Version 3.1, Tighnari will be added to the Standard Banner pool.

The second half banners will feature the 5 stars Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi, while the third new character Dori (4 star Electro Claymore) will be one of the three featured 4 stars.

Weapons

The new 5 star bow Hunter’s Path will be one of the featured weapons during the first half. The other is Zhongli’s Vortex Vanquisher.

Favonius Sword, The Bell, Favonius Lance, Favonius Codex, and The Stringless are the featured 4 star weapons.

Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" – Boosted Drop Rate for Hunter's Path (Bow) and Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm)! 〓Event Wish Duration〓

Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" – Boosted Drop Rate for Hunter's Path (Bow) and Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm)!

For the second half, there has been no confirmation yet as to any of the weapons set to be featured, but it’s almost certain it will be Amos’ Bow and Everlasting Moonglow.

Version 3.0 New Artifacts

Two new artifact sets can be obtained from the new Domain of Blessing in Sumeru, “Spire of Solitary Enlightenment.” For details of each set, read here.

Deepwood Memories

2 piece: 15% Dendro DMG Bonus

4 piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Gilded Dreams

2 piece: Elemental Mastery increased by 80.

4 piece: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Version 3.0 Events

As always, many events will take place during Genshin Impact Version 3.0.

The main event for the patch is Graven Innocence, where we can even get a free Collei!

Version 3.0 New Enemies

Sumeru will also introduce two new World Bosses, the Electro Regisvine and the Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

When the Jadeplume Terrorshroom is hit by Electro attacks and Catalyze reactions, it will accumulate Activation. When it is hit by Pyro attacks, it will lose Activation progress. When it accumulates sufficient Activation, it will enter an Activated state. An activated Jadeplume Terrorshroom will unleash more fearsome attacks until it becomes exhausted. When it is not Activated, the Jadeplume Terrorshroom can be put into a Burning state via the use of Pyro, which will cause it to become Scorched. It will spread spores around to create Fungi in an attempt to escape this status.

The Jadeplume Terrorshroom will sometimes unleash Volatile Spore Clouds that can trigger explosions.

Electro Regisvine

A predatory plant in the same vein as the Cryo and Pyro Regisvines, this creature can create an organ that resemble Electro Cores at its roots or corolla. When this type of organ starts to transfer, its state will change, condensing into either a Waxing Stamen and a Waning Stamen. When the two types of stamens are present at the same time, they will attract one another and then unleash a powerful electrical explosion when they make contact. Use elements that can react with Electro to remove these stamens.

New Mobs

Two new Ruin monsters, the Ruin Drake: Skywatch and Ruin Drake: Earthguard will also be added, along with the Dendro Specter.

Players will also meet two new enemy classes, the Eremites and the Fungi, during their exploration in Sumeru.

To read more about the new enemies, check out our article about each here.