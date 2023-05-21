Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Angela Hill suffered a tough loss to Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 73, but the “Overkill” fighter is not one to back down from a challenge. Hill has been a staple in the UFC’s strawweight division for years, and despite the setback, she remains one of the most exciting fighters in the division. So what’s next for Angela Hill? Here are three fighters she should fight next and why.

#UFCVegas73 Official Result: Mackenzie Dern (49-43, 49-44, 49-44 | @MackenzieDern) defeats Angela Hill by Unanimous Decision. RESULTS ➡️: https://t.co/A9nzfVs7IW — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 21, 2023

Luana Pinheiro

Luana Pinheiro is a rising star in the UFC’s strawweight division, and a fight against Angela Hill would be a good stepping stone for Pinheiro if she were to be victorious. Pinheiro is coming off a controversial split-decision win over Michelle Waterson-Gomez at UFC 287. She has shown that she has the skills to compete with the best in the division. Hill is known for her striking, while Pinheiro is a well-rounded fighter with excellent grappling skills as she is a judoka black belt. A fight between these two would be an exciting matchup that could go either way.

Pinheiro would look to try to use her judo to take Hill to the mat to utilize her ground and pound and jiu-jitsu to keep her winning ways going. Meanwhile, Hill will need to do a better job at maintaining her distance and utilizing her speed and movement to make it hard for Pinheiro to get in the clinch and take the fight to the mat. These two clashing styles would be a great fight to watch for the fans.

Tabatha Ricci

Ricci is another rising contender in the UFC’s strawweight division, and a fight against Hill would be a great test for both fighters. Ricci is coming off a win over Jessica Penne who is the training partner and good friend of Angela Hill and Ricci has shown that she has the skills to compete with the best in the division.

Hill is known for her striking, while Ricci is a well-rounded fighter with excellent grappling skills as she is a high-level BJJ black belt much like Mackenzie Dern. A fight between these two would be an exciting matchup that could go either way. A win over Ricci would be a great way for Hill to bounce back from her loss to Dern and get back on track in the division.

Tecia Torres

Tecia Torres is a veteran of the UFC’s strawweight division, and she has fought some of the best fighters in the world. Torres is also coming off a decision loss to Mackenzie Dern in her last fight and she is looking to climb back up the rankings. A fight against Angela Hill would be a great matchup between two fighters who are known for their striking skills. Torres has excellent footwork and head movement, while Hill has some of the best kicks in the division.

We know that these two fought back in 2o21 but these two have grown immensely since that last fight. Seeing as both are coming off losses and are in need of a big win to ascend up the straweight rankings it only makes sense for these two to throw down once more and put on a show for the fans.