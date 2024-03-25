A former champion, Rose “Thug” Namajunas known for her technical acumen and mental strength returned to win column. This unanimous decision triumph over Amanda Ribas who showed a lot of spirit in the UFC Vegas 89 may be the start of something big for Namajunas in the flyweight division.
The fight was a mismatch of styles. Control on the ground was the objective of Ribas, a Brazilian grappler with dynamic moves. Her main goal was to use Namajunas’ superior reach and ability to stay far away to avoid a knockout.
Namajunas’ strategy worked like a charm. Throughout the five-round contest, she remained slippery, circling around and throwing accurate punches at Ribas constantly. For keeping Ribas off-balance, “Thug” Rose ingeniously combined jabs, high and low kicks as well as sharp combinations. Whenever Ribas dared close in, Namajunas displayed some slick takedown defense that shut down any attempts by Ribas making it hard for her to do anything but reset back into striking range.
This wasn’t among her most thunderous performances but it did provide evidence that Namajunas still possesses some veteran wiles that came with her title reign. She set the tone, landed more shots cleanly, and stifled aggression from Ribas this way; judges agreed unanimously with two out of three giving it way heavily towards Namajunas (49-46, 49-46, and 48-47).
Namajunas expressed relief during a post-fight interview about ending a two-fight skid as well as intent on competing against higher rank flyweights aiming to position herself another title shot.
Doubts about whether or not she could compete at 125 pounds have perhaps been premature given this victory. Although she isn’t yet quite where she needs to get back to the level of dominance that characterized her previous fights against fighters like Ribas, and Namajunas. The flyweight division may now be on notice; the former queen might just be looking to take her throne back. After securing her first victory at 125 lbs, we take a look at what's next for Namajunas at her new weight class.
Katlyn Cerminara
At UFC Vegas 89, Rose Namajunas’s victorious bout against Amanda Ribas gave her flyweight campaign additional impetus. Now, the question is who the former strawweight champion should face next. It would be impossible to argue against a competition with Katlyn Cerminara.
Katlyn Cerminara is a powerhouse on the feet and has been since her debut in UFC. She won several important fights that made her one of the fastest-rising fighters in the flyweight division. Striking technique versus grappling expertise, this is how one would describe a fight between Cerminara and Namajunas if it were to happen.
Namajunas needs to get past this stylistic hurdle if she wants to earn herself some gold at flyweight. Cerminara could expose potential weaknesses in Namajunas’ striking game and make her develop further as an all-around mixed martial artist. However, defeating such an emerging force like Cerminara will only infuse “Thug” Rose’s standing as a top contender at 125 pounds.
This match satisfies many fan favorites. This is a high-stakes battle that can push toward a title shot for the winner. For Namajunas, facing Katlyn Cerminara marks what could be seen as another significant step along her journey back into championship prominence
Maycee Barber
Rose Namajunas’ recent victory against Amanda Ribas has propelled her right back into the flyweight limelight, and now fans and experts alike are speculating about a possible next match-up for the still-young fighter. The name that really jumps off the page is Maycee “The Future” Barber.
Barber is one of the new breed of flyweights ageless, determined and never relenting. It will shut up doubters and reestablish her as a force to be reckoned within this division for Namajunas if she wins. Whoever takes on former title holders such as Namajunas, however, will propel herself closer to having an opportunity to fight for gold.
This contest looks set to be explosive beyond the storyline itself. In striking and closing in on her opponent to clinch, Barber does not hold back which are tactics that may test Namajunas in terms of distance control and defense against takedowns. But then again, Rose’s precision striking skills might make Barber change her game plan.
In its entirety, Rose Namajunas vs Maycee Barber offers an interesting clash between two generations of fighters with dramatically different styles as well as significant implications for both participants involved in it. All signs therefore point towards an electrifying fight that makes sense within the flyweight division without any doubt whatsoever.
Natalia Silva
The flyweight division’s conqueror could be seen in Rose Namajunas’ impressive display at UFC Vegas 89. The Brazilian powerhouse, Natalia Silva should be her next opponent.
Silva has been an unstoppable force in the UFC, thanks to her ferocious striking and background as a Muay Thai specialist. She has wins that she has recorded in the past, finishing many of her opponents with surgical precision. High-level tactical battles would mark a contest between Namajunas and Silva, Silva’s brutal power and aggression taking on Namajunas’ technical skill and measured approach to fights.
Both fighters have a lot riding on this fight. If Namajunas wins, it will confirm her spot among the top contenders as well as bring her closer to fighting for the title. For Silva though, defeating someone who was once a champion like “Thug” Rose will mark her dominance over others and put her on a fast track towards becoming one herself.
Rose Namajunas vs Natalia Silva is not just about rankings; it is a fight pitting two elite competitors against each other trying to assert their dominance over an increasingly competitive flyweight landscape. The match-up offers explosive action, and tactical interest, and guarantees title talk for the victor.