UFC Vegas 89 saw Igor Severino disqualified for sinking his teeth into Andre Lima’s bicep in the second round of their highly anticipated bout. This happened during a live ESPN+ event at UFC Apex, and has generated numerous questions regarding the MMA community concerning sportsmanship, rule implementation and its effects on the fighters’ careers.
André Lima defeats Igor Severino after Severino was disqualified for biting Lima 😳 #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/MCEImctK7V
— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) March 23, 2024
In an electrifying beginning to the fight between Severino and Lima it was obvious that both fighters were ready to go all out. Neither fighter took control of round one although it was closely fought. The world turned around in the second round however when Severino bit Lima’s bicep while they were clinching against the cage causing those watching to gasp in disbelief.
The referee quickly stepped in to stop the fight in order to examine what had just occurred. After verifying that there was indeed a bite mark on Andre’s biceps, the referee had no other alternative but to disqualify Severino due to unsportsmanlike behavior leaving Lima as an automatic winner.
There was confusion and anger among many following this controversy. Medical personnel attended to Lima who appeared visibly distressed while Severino protested claiming he did not mean to bite him. The end of such an exciting and competitive fight came as a shock not only for fans at home but also for those who had gathered at UFC Apex.
In its post-fight press conference, UFC officials condemned Severino’s actions as being unbecoming of any athlete. The winner however seemed deflated as he disclosed that he had trained so hard for this particular game hoping that it would be won through skills earned with sweat rather than by defaulting an opponent offside.
Biting a fighter is a BIG no-no
This incident has brought into sharp focus fouls and disqualifications within MMA competitions. According to United Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, biting is explicitly listed as an illegal act which may lead to one getting immediately disqualified from a fight like this. It is a clear reminder that the safety and integrity of this sport will be maintained by observing the rules.
There have been few other cases where fighters were disqualified like Severino was for biting in an MMA match. The rules clearly stipulate against unsportsmanlike behavior and their enforcement is very crucial if one wants to maintain high levels of professionalism among MMA fighters.
The disqualification represents a major setback for Igor Severino. With his competitive spirit and aggressive fighting style, he may face more than just a loss including suspension, fines, as well as damage to his reputation. What happens next will determine whether Severino’s promising future in this sport comes to an end or not.
And Lima on the contrary walks away with a win though it might feel somewhat empty. This incident could cast a shadow over his performance but at the same time, it allows him to demonstrate his commitment and professionalism towards the game. Going forward, Lima may want to seek vindication in future fights hence looking for wins that cannot be disputed at all.
Fighters can learn a lesson from Igor Severino’s disqualification at UFC Vegas 89 and from other actions that were ever taken by professional MMA fighters, which is the importance of sportsmanship in the sport. For this sport to continue developing, strict adherence to rules and code of conduct on the part of fighters has always been under scrutiny with an expectation that such cases will be minimized.
The last news about the fight in the community is what happens next between UFC and regulatory bodies. How they address this matter and enforce future regulations will determine whether they uphold the sport’s integrity. As for both Lima and Severino, there is a tough road ahead but it also provides an opportunity to redeem themselves and evolve.
Such events prove that MMA can be as random as life itself since discipline, respect, and observance of rules play an equally important role in physical strength or fighting skills in this game, hence, this situation was not unexpected. It remains to be seen what the punishment will be for Igor Severino but we can expect some type of disciplinary action from the Las Vegas Commission, Also, there is a chance that Severino could potentially lose his roster spot for such actions. More information will be let out in the coming days. Don't miss out on the rest of this action live on ESPN+ with the event headlined by two of the top women's flyweight contenders Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas.