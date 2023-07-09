In the main event of UFC 290, Yair Rodriguez faced off against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a highly anticipated matchup. Despite being the interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez was a significant underdog heading into the fight, with many fans and analysts expecting Volkanovski to dominate.

Unfortunately for Yair Rodriguez, those predictions proved to be accurate. From the opening bell, Volkanovski was able to take Yair Rodriguez down and control him on the ground. Rodriguez showed flashes of his trademark striking skills, but was unable to mount any significant offense throughout the fight.

In the later rounds, Volkanovski began to open up with his striking, landing several hard shots that visibly hurt Rodriguez. Despite this, Yair Rodriguez showed incredible heart and toughness, refusing to go down until one right hand hurt him badly in the third round Volkanovski opened up with a barrage of strikes then a well-timed takedown and then followed up with some ground and pound for the finish.

While the loss is undoubtedly disappointing for Rodriguez, he can hold his head high knowing that he gave it his all against one of the best fighters in the world. He will likely take some time off to regroup and work on his game before returning to the octagon. With that said, let's take a look at what could be next for the former interim featherweight champion.

Calvin Kattar

Calvin Kattar (23-7) is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his career. In his most recent outing, he suffered a torn ACL mid fight when he took on surging contender Arnold Allen. Even with recent losses his stock hasn't fallen and is still one of the elite fighters in the featherweight division. He is a dangerous striker with excellent boxing skills, and would provide an interesting stylistic matchup for Rodriguez and one that would certainly serve him well if he is looking to get back to an eventual title shot.

Arnold Allen

Arnold Allen (19-2) faced his stiffest competition to date when he took on the former featherweight champion Max Holloway in his most recent outing. While it didn't go his way his stock didn't fall and is still one of the best fighters in the featherweight division. He will be gunning for a title shot and fighting the former interim champ Yair Rodriguez would certainly help him get there. Also, it would be an outstanding fight but two of the best featherweights on the planet pose problems to both of each other.

Giga Chikadze

Giga Chikadze (14-3) is a rising star in the featherweight division and is currently coming off a lopsided beatdown against Calvin Kattar that has had him out of commission for some time. While he may be coming off such a one-sided loss this would be a very exciting fight between two of the best kickboxers that the featherweight division has to offer. This fight has the makings of a very exciting fight for the fans and one that I am sure that the UFC would love to book for Chikadze's return fight to the octagon if both accept it.