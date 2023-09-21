Lionel Messi's every move, no matter how small, is met with a frenzy from his legion of fans. Recently, the revelation of the photo gracing his WhatsApp profile sent shockwaves through the football world. Gaining access to Lionel Messi's personal phone number is a herculean task in itself, but securing a coveted spot on the contact list of the world's finest footballer is an even greater feat. It's an exclusive gateway that grants a rare glimpse into the private world of the Argentine maestro.

This particular WhatsApp photo remained shrouded in mystery until a revelation by none other than Messi's nephew, Tomas Messi. Tomas, the son of Matías, Messi's second brother, shared this well-guarded secret during an interview with ABITARE Comunicaciones. He playfully teased the hosts, allowing them to speculate about the image that adorns the profile of the Albiceleste's iconic captain.

The photo in question is a heartwarming family moment captured on the pitch while celebrating Argentina's triumphant victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In the snapshot, Messi is encircled by his adoring family: his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three sons, Thiago, Ciro, and Mateo. In the midst of it all, Messi cradles the trophy for “Best Player of the World Cup,” a poignant reminder of his crowning achievement.

This image is deeply symbolic for Messi, encapsulating the joy of his greatest sporting conquest—a momentous World Cup victory achieved after years of relentless effort and the anguish of past final losses. It stands as a testament to his enduring commitment and dedication to the sport.

As Messi embarks on his journey with Inter Miami, fans worldwide hold onto the hope of witnessing him defend his World Cup title with the Albiceleste at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, his new home. WhatsApp may provide a glimpse into his world, but Messi's legacy continues to be written on the football pitch.