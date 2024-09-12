One thing is certain as the leaves start to turn and the weather drops: HBCU homecoming season has arrived! HBCUs have been well-known for their exciting homecoming events that bring alumni, students, and members of the community together throughout the nation.
These festivities highlight the rich customs and distinctive cultures of each HBCU, with everything from step shows and parades to concerts and tailgates.
As homecoming season approaches, we've compiled a list of all the HBCU homecomings across the country that we'll be updating daily as we roll into homecoming season. So gather your school colors and get ready for the greatest celebration of black excellence in the world.
September 28th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Bluefield State
|September 22-September 28
|TBA
October 5th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Alcorn
|September 29-October 5
|UAPB
|Alabama State
|September 29-October 5
|Florida A&M
|Lincoln University of Missouri
|September 29-October 5
|Lincoln (CA)
|Morgan State
|September 29-October 5
|Lincoln University of Pennsylvania
|Delaware State
|September 29-October 5
|Saint Francis (PA)
|Miles College
|September 29-October 5
|Central State
|Texas Southern
|September 29-October 5
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|Kentucky State
|September 29-October 5
|Lane College
October 12th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Fort Valley State
|October 6-12
|Allen University
|Alabama A&M
|October 6-12
|Bethune-Cookman
|Morris Brown
|October 6-12
|(N/A, no football team)
|Tennessee State
|October 6-12
|Eastern Illinois
|Virginia State
|October 6-12
|Bowie State
|Central State
|October 8-13
|Clark Atlanta
|Lincoln University of PA
|October 6-12
|Bluefield State
|West Virginia State
|October 6-12
|Concord University
|Livingstone
|October 6-12
|Fayetteville State
|Cheyney
|October 6-12
|(N/A No Football Team)
|Morris College
|October 6-12
|(N/A No Football Team)
|Texas College
|October 6-12
|Arkansas-Baptist College
October 19th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Howard University
|October 13-19
|Tennessee State
|Southern University
|October 13-19
|Alcorn State
|North Carolina A&T
|October 13-19
|Hampton
|Albany State
|October 13-19
|Morehouse
|Clark Atlanta
|October 13-19
|Miles College
|Grambling
|October 13-19
|UAPB
|Johnson C. Smith
|October 13-19
|Shaw University
|Mississippi Valley State
|October 13-19
|Bethune-Cookman
|Bowie State
|October 13-19
|Bluefield State
|Lane College
|October 13-19
|Central State
|Langston University
|October 13-19
|North American University
October 26th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|North Carolina Central
|October 20-26
|Morgan State
|South Carolina State
|October 20-26
|Delaware State
|Savannah State
|October 20-26
|Lane College
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|October 20-26
|Mississippi Valley State
|Bethune-Cookman
|October 20-26
|Jackson State
|Hampton
|October 20-26
|Elon
|Norfolk State
|October 20-26
|Howard
|Morehouse
|October 20-26
|TBA
|Benedict
|October 20-26
|Miles
|Florida Memorial
|October 20-26
|Ave Maria
|Elizabeth City State
|October 20-27
|TBA
|Lane
|October 20-26
|Central State
|Fayetteville State
|October 20-27
|Shaw
|Lemoyne-Owen
|October 20-27
|(N/A No Football Team)
November 2nd
Related NewsArticle continues below
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Florida A&M
|October 27-November 2
|Texas Southern
|Jackson State
|October 27-November 2
|UAPB
|Allen University
|October 27-November 2
|Central State
|Virginia Union
|October 27-November 2
|Bluefield State
|Shaw
|October 27-November 2
|Livingstone
|Wiley College
|October 30-November 2
|N/A
|Paul Quinn College
|October 30-November 2
|N/A
|University of the Virgin Islands
|October 31-November 4th
|N/A
November 9th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Tuskegee University
|November 3-9
|Miles College
|Winston Salem-State
|November 3-9
|Fayetteville State
|Edward Waters
|November 3-9
|Allen University
|Fisk
|November 3-9
|N/A
|University of Maryland Eastern Shore
|November 3-10
|N/A
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|November 3-10
|N/A
|Wilberforce
|November 3-November 9
|N/A
November 16th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|University of the District of Columbia
|November 11-16
|N/A
Randall Barnes is ClutchPoints' Head of HBCU (Historically Black College or University) content and the founder of HBCU Pulse, a multimedia outlet with the mission to tell the authentic stories of HBCU Life via traditional, digital and social media outlets.