One thing is certain as the leaves start to turn and the weather drops: HBCU homecoming season has arrived! HBCUs have been well-known for their exciting homecoming events that bring alumni, students, and members of the community together throughout the nation.

These festivities highlight the rich customs and distinctive cultures of each HBCU, with everything from step shows and parades to concerts and tailgates.

As homecoming season approaches, we've compiled a list of all the HBCU homecomings across the country that we'll be updating daily as we roll into homecoming season. So gather your school colors and get ready for the greatest celebration of black excellence in the world.

September 28th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Bluefield State September 22-September 28 TBA

October 5th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Alcorn September 29-October 5 UAPB Alabama State September 29-October 5 Florida A&M Lincoln University of Missouri September 29-October 5 Lincoln (CA) Morgan State September 29-October 5 Lincoln University of Pennsylvania Delaware State September 29-October 5 Saint Francis (PA) Miles College September 29-October 5 Central State Texas Southern September 29-October 5 Virginia University of Lynchburg Kentucky State September 29-October 5 Lane College

October 12th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Fort Valley State October 6-12 Allen University Alabama A&M October 6-12 Bethune-Cookman Morris Brown October 6-12 (N/A, no football team) Tennessee State October 6-12 Eastern Illinois Virginia State October 6-12 Bowie State Central State October 8-13 Clark Atlanta Lincoln University of PA October 6-12 Bluefield State West Virginia State October 6-12 Concord University Livingstone October 6-12 Fayetteville State Cheyney October 6-12 (N/A No Football Team) Morris College October 6-12 (N/A No Football Team) Texas College October 6-12 Arkansas-Baptist College

October 19th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Howard University October 13-19 Tennessee State Southern University October 13-19 Alcorn State North Carolina A&T October 13-19 Hampton Albany State October 13-19 Morehouse Clark Atlanta October 13-19 Miles College Grambling October 13-19 UAPB Johnson C. Smith October 13-19 Shaw University Mississippi Valley State October 13-19 Bethune-Cookman Bowie State October 13-19 Bluefield State Lane College October 13-19 Central State Langston University October 13-19 North American University

October 26th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent North Carolina Central October 20-26 Morgan State South Carolina State October 20-26 Delaware State Savannah State October 20-26 Lane College University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff October 20-26 Mississippi Valley State Bethune-Cookman October 20-26 Jackson State Hampton October 20-26 Elon Norfolk State October 20-26 Howard Morehouse October 20-26 TBA Benedict October 20-26 Miles Florida Memorial October 20-26 Ave Maria Elizabeth City State October 20-27 TBA Lane October 20-26 Central State Fayetteville State October 20-27 Shaw Lemoyne-Owen October 20-27 (N/A No Football Team)

November 2nd

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Florida A&M October 27-November 2 Texas Southern Jackson State October 27-November 2 UAPB Allen University October 27-November 2 Central State Virginia Union October 27-November 2 Bluefield State Shaw October 27-November 2 Livingstone Wiley College October 30-November 2 N/A Paul Quinn College October 30-November 2 N/A University of the Virgin Islands October 31-November 4th N/A

November 9th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Tuskegee University November 3-9 Miles College Winston Salem-State November 3-9 Fayetteville State Edward Waters November 3-9 Allen University Fisk November 3-9 N/A University of Maryland Eastern Shore November 3-10 N/A Xavier University of Louisiana November 3-10 N/A Wilberforce November 3-November 9 N/A

November 16th