One thing is certain as the leaves start to turn and the weather drops: HBCU homecoming season has arrived! HBCUs have been well-known for their exciting homecoming events that bring alumni, students, and members of the community together throughout the nation.

These festivities highlight the rich customs and distinctive cultures of each HBCU, with everything from step shows and parades to concerts and tailgates.

As homecoming season approaches, we've compiled a list of all the HBCU homecomings across the country that we'll be updating daily as we roll into homecoming season. So gather your school colors and get ready for the greatest celebration of black excellence in the world.

September 28th

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
Bluefield StateSeptember 22-September 28TBA

October 5th

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
AlcornSeptember 29-October 5UAPB
Alabama StateSeptember 29-October 5Florida A&M
Lincoln University of MissouriSeptember 29-October 5Lincoln (CA)
Morgan StateSeptember 29-October 5Lincoln University of Pennsylvania
Delaware StateSeptember 29-October 5Saint Francis (PA)
Miles CollegeSeptember 29-October 5Central State
Texas SouthernSeptember 29-October 5Virginia University of Lynchburg
Kentucky StateSeptember 29-October 5Lane College

October 12th

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
Fort Valley StateOctober 6-12Allen University
Alabama A&MOctober 6-12Bethune-Cookman
Morris BrownOctober 6-12(N/A, no football team)
Tennessee StateOctober 6-12Eastern Illinois
Virginia StateOctober 6-12Bowie State
Central StateOctober 8-13Clark Atlanta
Lincoln University of PAOctober 6-12Bluefield State
West Virginia StateOctober 6-12Concord University
LivingstoneOctober 6-12Fayetteville State
CheyneyOctober 6-12(N/A No Football Team)
Morris CollegeOctober 6-12(N/A No Football Team)
Texas CollegeOctober 6-12Arkansas-Baptist College

October 19th

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
Howard UniversityOctober 13-19Tennessee State
Southern UniversityOctober 13-19Alcorn State
North Carolina A&TOctober 13-19Hampton
Albany StateOctober 13-19Morehouse
Clark AtlantaOctober 13-19Miles College
GramblingOctober 13-19UAPB
Johnson C. SmithOctober 13-19Shaw University
Mississippi Valley StateOctober 13-19Bethune-Cookman
Bowie StateOctober 13-19Bluefield State
Lane CollegeOctober 13-19Central State
Langston UniversityOctober 13-19North American University

October 26th

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
North Carolina CentralOctober 20-26Morgan State
South Carolina StateOctober 20-26Delaware State
Savannah StateOctober 20-26Lane College
University of Arkansas at Pine BluffOctober 20-26Mississippi Valley State
Bethune-CookmanOctober 20-26Jackson State
HamptonOctober 20-26Elon
Norfolk StateOctober 20-26Howard
MorehouseOctober 20-26TBA
BenedictOctober 20-26Miles
Florida MemorialOctober 20-26Ave Maria
Elizabeth City StateOctober 20-27TBA
LaneOctober 20-26Central State
Fayetteville StateOctober 20-27Shaw
Lemoyne-OwenOctober 20-27(N/A No Football Team)

November 2nd

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
Florida A&MOctober 27-November 2Texas Southern
Jackson StateOctober 27-November 2UAPB
Allen UniversityOctober 27-November 2Central State
Virginia UnionOctober 27-November 2Bluefield State
ShawOctober 27-November 2Livingstone
Wiley CollegeOctober 30-November 2N/A
Paul Quinn CollegeOctober 30-November 2N/A
University of the Virgin IslandsOctober 31-November 4thN/A

November 9th

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
Tuskegee UniversityNovember 3-9Miles College
Winston Salem-StateNovember 3-9Fayetteville State
Edward WatersNovember 3-9Allen University
FiskNovember 3-9N/A
University of Maryland Eastern ShoreNovember 3-10N/A
Xavier University of LouisianaNovember 3-10N/A
WilberforceNovember 3-November 9N/A

November 16th

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
University of the District of ColumbiaNovember 11-16N/A