Good news, monster fans. Godzilla: Minus One will stomp to Prime Video on May 3. But…don't get too excited.
Sorry to say, but for now, the catch is that you need to be in Japan to watch it.
Since it hit theaters, the Oscar-wining feature has yet to be available to stream at home, ComicBook.com reports. But soon, you'll be able to get a glimpse of the giant if you're in the country across the Pacific. Plus, you'll have the option to view it in color or black and white.
When will Godzilla: Minus One be available in the U.S.?
Amazon Prime Video has not indicated when it will debut in the States. The good news is that now that it'll be available overseas soon, the day it will be available elsewhere is coming soon, too.
With all the buzz that director Takashi Yamazaki has generated over this film, it's in popular demand. Fans and critics praise the movie, which is now award-winning for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars.
Amazon will surely be anxious to get the film to a broader audience ASAP while it's still being discussed. After all, they had to extend its theatrical run due to demand, which means it'll translate to being on-demand, too.
Let's hope we get the same cool color or black-and-white option when the beast arrives in the U.S.
Meanwhile, in case you don't know about the movie, Godzilla: Minus One is about how a devastated Japan in 1945 becomes mobilized into action since a radiation-breathing monster arrives on the scene. Koichi, a deserter who was deeply affected by his first contact with Godzilla during the war, tries to redeem his conduct.
Of course, there's more to it, but we don't want to give too much away.
The movie has received incredible reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 98% Tomatometer and a 98% Audience Score.
“Godzilla himself takes up only a slim chunk of a run time largely devoted to people running around in awe and horror. That is why Godzilla: Minus One is a great film rather than merely an impressive feat of monstrous visual effects,” David Sims of The Atlantic wrote.
“It puts the trauma of history at the very centre of the story, ultimately crafting a story about human beings pulling together to heal and defeat an inexplicable force of destruction,” Leslie Felperin of Guardian said of the movie.
“A refreshingly humanist and nostalgic reboot of the iconic monster franchise, Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla: Minus One takes the atomic lizard back to his post-war roots,” Kambole Campbell of Empire Magazine said.
All the hype over the movie is not for nothing. It's an intense moviegoing experience. And now, with it starting to make its way to Prime Video, you can witness the destruction at home. Just watch out for all the radiation.