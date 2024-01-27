Godzilla: Minus One sequel may not happen soon as director Takashi Yamazaki reveals there are no plans for the next one at the moment.

Fans might not see another bombshell film like Godzilla: Minus One yet, with its sequel hanging by a thread. Director Takashi Yamazaki has shared a mixed update for fans eagerly awaiting a sequel. Despite the film's success and widespread acclaim, Toho Studios has yet to greenlight a follow-up. Leaving the future uncertain.

“No, there is no such [movie in the works] at all.”

In an interview, Yamazaki revealed that discussions for a Godzilla Minus One sequel have not commenced with Toho Studios. While expressing a desire to continue the story, Yamazaki admitted feeling a tinge of sadness at the prospect of another director taking the reins for the next Godzilla installment.

Takashi Yamazaki says there’s been no talk of a ‘GODZILLA MINUS ONE’ sequel yet. “But I might be a little sad if someone else is chosen to direct the next Godzilla movie.” (Source: https://t.co/PxwsWINmMN) pic.twitter.com/RoJo4fuaxJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 25, 2024

Nonetheless, Takashi Yamazaki remains hopeful and already has ideas brewing for a potential sequel. He envisions picking up the narrative thread from the first film. Then, introducing Godzilla's adversary, signaling a shift towards a more traditional monster showdown.

“There have been two standalone Godzilla films in a row now, so perhaps the next one will need to feature a villain monster.”

While Godzilla Minus One basks in the glory of an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects, its fate for a sequel hangs in the balance. The film's success has ignited speculation and anticipation among fans, eager to witness Godzilla's next epic battle on the big screen.

As the industry awaits the outcome of the Oscars and Toho Studios' decision, enthusiasts of the monster genre remain on edge. All are hoping for the green light to unleash Godzilla's fury once again.