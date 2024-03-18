Godzilla: Minus One gets a compliment from Christopher Nolan. Following his Oscar success with Oppenheimer, Nolan took a moment to shine a spotlight on another noteworthy cinematic achievement at this year's Academy Awards. Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla: Minus One.
Despite Nolan's own epic biopic dominating the awards, he didn't hesitate to commend the Japanese director's work.
“Godzilla: Minus One” made history by securing the award for Best Visual Effects. A monumental feat for the beloved kaiju franchise. Despite its modest budget of $15 million, the film earned an impressive $106 million at the box office. Thereby, solidifying its status as a sleeper hit that resonated with audiences globally.
In a recent interview, Godzilla: Minus earned a praise from Christoper Nolan. He described it as “tremendous” and “exciting.” He lauded the film's impeccable craftsmanship, highlighting its immersive mechanics and profound character depth.
"I watched Godzilla Minus One and I thought it was a tremendous film," said Christopher Nolan during a recent interview. "I thought it was so exciting. I mean obviously it's beautifully made, and the mechanics of it are so involving. It's so exciting." https://t.co/iXz6YlR5OL pic.twitter.com/HQ1wH9cCGP
Nolan also appreciated the sense of history infused into the narrative. Acknowledging its Japanese cultural significance.
Responding to comparisons between Godzilla: Minus One and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Yamazaki expressed that any parallels were not deliberate. But noted the timing of both films' releases amidst shifting global dynamics. Despite thematic disparities, both works resonate with contemporary societal themes.
Yamazaki hinted at his desire to delve further into Japan's history, expressing interest in crafting a film centered on the tragic events of the atomic bombings.
Godzilla: Minus One is different from other Godzilla films done internationally. Particularly with its “unique” narrative set against the backdrop of post-World War II Japan, earning acclaim for its remarkable visual achievements despite its modest budget.