Kevin Hart found out the hard way that he is not a professional athlete.

Kevin Hart might not be a professional athlete, but he has kept himself in good shape over the years. But as we all know, being in “good shape” as an average Joe is nothing compared to being in good shape for a former professional athlete. Unfortunately for Hart, he had to learn that lesson the hard way.

For context, Stevan Ridley was a former running back who played in the NFL from 2011 to 2018. Ridley was mostly used as a backup, but he did manage to finish one season with more than 1,000 rushing yards when he was given a chance to be the New England Patriots primary running back.

Since Ridley was retired for five years, this gave Hart the idea that he could outrun the former NFL pro in a 40-yard dash outside his home. Beyond the fact that Ridley is literally a former professional running back, the ten-year age gap between the two should have told Hart that he had no chance of winning this race.

How did Kevin Hart end up in a wheelchair?

The two agreed to a race by the street without having any proper warm-up. At the start of the race, Hart actually managed to stay in stride with Ridley. But midway, you could see Hart start to run a bit gingerly as he was heading to the finish line. A few days later, Hart posted a video on his Instagram in which he said that he tore multiple parts of his body and needed to be in a wheelchair.

“Guys, I blew all my s**t,” Hart said. “Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn. I don't even know what that is, but I tore them. I can't walk!” Hart continued.

In the video, Hart did go on to blame the reason for his loss and his injuries because he was in his 40s.

“I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff, and I was told to sit my a*s down,” Hart said. “Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real. Respect that age or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is 44.”

It didn't take long for Hart to realize his conditioning wasn't on par with a former NFL running back, and we're sure he won't dare to make that mistake again in the future.