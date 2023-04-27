Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 College Football Playoff field will be the final one before the field expands. Questions have been going around about when the expanded playoff will take place, and we have an answer (h/t Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated).

‘Bill Hancock confirms that the first round of the 2024 expanded playoff will be third week of December with one game Friday and three Saturday against the NFL. Semifinals will be on midweek to avoid NFL Wild Card weekend…The 2024 expanded CFP title game expected to be Jan. 20, 2025.’

The 12-team playoff field will begin in December, and the goal is to avoid conflicts with the conclusion of the NFL season. This is from Bill Hancock, the director of the College Football Playoff.

In another interesting tidbit, they released a field of what it would’ve looked like this past season.

CFP has distributed this to media. It’s last year’s rankings plugged into a 2024 expanded field pic.twitter.com/I8xrwdMoMj — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 27, 2023

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic revealed more details on the schedule of games in 2024, with one game on Friday and three on Saturday.

I asked if “weeknight” could include CFP semifinal games being played on Friday, and Hancock said yes. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 27, 2023

The expanded field has become a massive win for college football fans, and going from four to 12 is a big jump. However, the scheduling was one thing to think about, and it seems like there are some resolutions on how things will work out.

As for the 2023 season, the USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide are a few favorites to take home the title, although a lot can change in a matter of a few months.

With the madness that was the NCAA Tournament this time around in basketball, the expanded College Football Playoff field could also cause some massive upsets, putting a new wrinkle to the game.