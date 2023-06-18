It's that time of the year again. When legends are simultaneously exalted and condemned. When fans go at each other's jugulars in a viscous Social Media bloodbath. All of this in the name of legacy. Now that Nikola Jokic has led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Championship in franchise history, this generational war can reconvene. But it must firmly take him into account when evaluating a true all-time great list.

We all fall victim to recency bias on occasion, but this center is no breakout superstar. He has dominated defenses with supreme playmaking and unmatched touch for years. Jokic's two MVPs already etched his name into a significant chapter of the basketball history books, but a historically dominant postseason and NBA Finals could reasonably cram the Serbian sensation onto the cover.

It is difficult to precisely pinpoint Jokic's spot on the all-time rankings, but rest assured it must be a high one. He tests high for every metric fans and analysts look for when preparing for such a bold and unforgiving undertaking. He reinvented how a big man plays the game, elevated a franchise to new heights and piled up absurd stat sheets night after night. Tangible or intangible, Jokic's legacy chart is already eye-popping.

The only significant mark in the 28-year-old's all-time ranking case is his longevity. He has to perform at this elite level a bit longer for people to feel comfortable about putting him past certain legends, past and present. But we're feeling bold today.

With the Nuggets championship parade now over, let's properly reflect on the greatness of Nikola Jokic and try to determine where he currently sits on the all-time NBA player rankings.

Nikola Jokic is already top 15 player all-time

I said we are feeling bold, but honestly this is a reasonable take. Winning a ring is the barometer we use to catapult a great player into legendary status. One does not get you into to the top tier, but coupled with Jokic's other accolades, it puts him on the doorstep of those unquestioned elites.

He is already in my top-five centers of all-time, standing right above Houston Rockets great Hakeem Olajuwon. His court vision and pure instincts in the passing game are not supposed to be possible for a man of the traditional center build. Yes, Wilt Chamberlain led the league in assists, but Jokic's ability to thread the needle is truly in a big-man class of its own. Defense will knock him a bit, but even with just one title so far he is one of the best to ever play his position.

Moving to a complete outlook of the player hierarchy, Nikola Jokic does not look out of place among the top 15 players in NBA history. Granted, it is a difficult decision. The field is just too deep to slot him in at this spot with no questions asked. Still, I find it hard to comprehend Jokic not being in this general vicinity. Below, in no particular order are the players who should still be above Joker right now.

Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Tim Duncan, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Chamberlain, Shaquille O'Neal, Steph Curry.

And the following are the guys fans might have either right above or below Jokic: Olajuwon, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Moses Malone, Oscar Robertson, Julius Erving, Dirk Nowitzki, Karl Malone, Dwayne Wade and Kevin Garnett. He is firmly in this tier of players, but I think he heads the group. And honestly, Curry and Shaq feel attainable with a second title.

That has the 2023 NBA Finals MVP around the 13-15 range. Of course, there will be many counter arguments. Wade and Nowitzki each lay claim to one of the most impressive championship performances the game has ever seen. Kevin Durant is one of the most complete offensive players to ever step on a basketball court, and he also has two rings. Olajuwon has an iconic post move and is the greatest shot-blocker ever. And, oh yeah, he also has two rings. But the Serb thrives or dominates in areas they did not.

Whether you like it or not, Durant gets docked for joining the Golden State Warriors super team. Neither Nowitzki, Garnett nor Hakeem the Dream could engineer an offense like Jokic. Wade began to decline early and could not take over games nearly as frequently during the Heat's four-year run with LeBron. Antetokounmpo has not fully adapted his jump shot to the modern game. Nikola Jokic stands above them all after averaging 30.2 points, 14 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the Finals.

Yes, it is true he has his defensive shortcomings and is aided by a strong supporting cast that includes a legitimate star in Jamal Murray. But all of these other players, minus Giannis, played with fellow Hall of Famers. No one is ready to slap that label on Murray yet.

No. 15 is already unquestionably the greatest player in Nuggets history and completely changed how the franchise is perceived. He led the 2023 NBA Playoffs in points, assists and rebounds. One phenomenal two-month stretch does not elevate someone on this hypothetical list, but it is the boost this already transcendent talent needed to separate from a pack of other greats.

The question looming over Jokic, much like the Greek Freak before him and Joel Embiid after, was could he rise to the occasion on the grand stage. Early exits in previous years had him in NBA purgatory. His MVPs came with less credibility and were always distinguished as “regular season awards.” He endured and cleared that monumental hurdle. While the resumes of those other aforementioned stars can hold up next to the Denver Destroyer (just trying it out), they do not quite pass the gut test the way Jokic does.

Obviously, he will bounce all over the all-time rankings depending on who you ask. This is admittedly as high as you'll find, but I stand behind it. When factoring in context, historical significance of his championship, elite offensive efficiency and skill and lasting impact on the game, a slot in the top 15 feels not only fair but necessary.