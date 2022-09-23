Which WRs will Buccaneers QB Tom Brady actually have available vs. Packers?

The injury crisis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the wide receiver position has been the main talking point within the team heading into its Week 3 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Buccaneers listed five wideouts on their injury report this week, and at the least, Tom Brady will not be able to rely on Chris Godwin against the Packers. The Buccaneers officially ruled out Godwin due to the nagging hamstring ailment that he suffered during the road win over the Dallas Cowboys, which then forced him to miss the NFC South road clash against the New Orleans Saints.

There is some optimism regarding the possible availability of a few Buccaneers wide receivers for Week 3, including Julio Jones. The veteran wideout has been nursing a knee injury as of late, which sidelined him from the Buccaneers’ scheduled practices on Wednesday and Thursday. He made his return to practice on Friday, although he was a limited participant throughout the session.

During his press conference on Friday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles noted that Jones will be a “game-time decision,” as the team simply wants the wideout “healthy” before giving him the green light to return to in-game action.

Both Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) were each ruled as questionable against the Packers due to their respective injuries. At the least, Scotty Miller is set to be a full-go for this week. Even though he dealt with a calf ailment for much of the week, he was not provided with any injury designation for the contest.

Overall, Mike Evans will also not play in Week 3, as he was handed a one-game suspension due to his involvement in the Buccaneers’ on-field scuffle with the Saints on Sunday.

The likes of Miller and Cole Beasley, who joined the Buccaneers organization earlier this week, may end up being Brady’s feature targets in the team’s showdown with the Packers. It sure would be quite a feat if Brady can guide the Buccaneers to an early season statement victory over the reigning NFC North champions.

Tampa Bay is aiming to move to a 3-0 record for the first time in the Tom Brady era.